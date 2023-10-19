Parag Milk Foods appoints former Amul MD Rahul Kumar Srivastava as COO
He has also served as Managing Director of Lactalis India
Parag Milk Foods Limited, a manufacturer and marketer of dairy-FMCG products, has announced the appointment of Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization. He served as the Managing Director of Lactalis India, a division of the world's largest dairy conglomerate, for over a decade. Additionally, he held the position of Managing Director at Amul for more than ten years. With over three decades of dairy experience, he is a well-known industry veteran who has made substantial contributions to the business.
“With extensive expertise in managing significant procurement operations and a deep understanding of innovative approaches to enhance yields through close collaboration with farmers, while ensuring sustained quality, Srivastava stands as an industry leader. His presence is poised to be instrumental in Parag Milk Foods' journey toward a new era of leadership and growth. Having been a pioneering force in establishing and maintaining organized brands within a sector primarily dominated by regional and unorganized entities, he is well-positioned to unlock the vast potential of the organized Indian market demand for Parag Milk Foods,” stated a press release.
In his previous roles Srivastava has left a prominent mark with his unwavering commitment, strategic acumen, and innovative thinking. His keen insight and vast knowledge have consistently driven efficiency improvements, fortified brand sustainability, and elevated the consumer experience.
On this development, Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, said, “Rahul Kumar’s exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the Dairy realm align perfectly with Parag Milk Foods’s vision. His ability for blending traditional strategies with contemporary innovations is exactly what we need in these ever-evolving times. He will help in leading our strategy for profitable growth and also pursue the market opportunities associated with the dairy- FMCG sector and growing global nutrition demand. We are confident that with his leadership, the company will continue to deliver sustainable higher business growth.”
Srivastava's educational background is equally impressive, having earned his engineering degree from the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Roorkee. He continued his academic career after completing postgraduate studies at the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).
Sneha Beriwal moves out of VAHDAM
Beriwal took over as Global CMO in May 2022
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 1:54 PM | 1 min read
Sneha Beriwal has stepped down as the Global CMO of VAHDAM.
Prior to VAHDAM, she was with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company for nearly two years. Beriwal was with Aditya Birla in different marketing roles between March 2017 and May 2022. She was also with Dabur International as Marketing Manager - Dabur Europe. Beriwal took over the role in May 2022.
DDB’s Aditya Kanthy named CEO of newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services
Kanthy will oversee Omnicom’s creative agencies in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 4:29 PM | 2 min read
Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren today named Aditya Kanthy as CEO of the newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services group in India. Kanthy will oversee Omnicom’s creative agencies in the region, focusing on talent, cross agency collaboration, and innovation to drive growth in one of the company’s fastest growing markets. The respective creative agencies within the group – DDB, BBDO and TBWA – will maintain their current branding in the Indian market.
Omnicom Advertising Services will bring together the power of Omnicom to provide exceptional integrated solutions to meet the needs of clients in India.The group will capitalize on the top talent housed within its leading networks and work in partnership with other Omnicom agencies, such as Omnicom Media Group, to further strengthen Omnicom’s comprehensive offering in India. Omnicom recently announced the creation of large global capability centers with four campuses out of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gurgaon.
“This year India will become the most populous nation on the planet. It is an important growth engine for Omnicom. By centralizing the leadership of three creative powerhouses under Aditya, we will continue to build on our agencies’ strong foundations to deliver a wider breadth of capability and scale for our clients,” says John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. “Aditya brings deep experience to the newly created Omnicom Advertising Services, and our India operations is primed to thrive under his leadership.”
Kanthy, currently CEO of DDB Mudra Group, began his career in Mudra in 2003 as a strategic planner, taking on various responsibilities over the years including Chief Strategy Officer, a role in which he helped shape India’s most successful independent advertising agency into an Omnicom-owned integrated marketing communications group. As the new leader of Omnicom Advertising Services India, he will further strengthen Omnicom’s presence and ensure all of our capabilities are extended to our top clients.
Speaking about this development, Aditya Kanthy said, “Omnicom is the most creative global network in the world. Our agencies represent the enduring power of creativity to build brands and businesses. I look forward to bringing the might of the Omnicom network to clients in India and continue to attract the best creative talent in one of the most exciting markets in the world.”
Shashwat Sharma elevated to COO of Bharti Airtel
Sharma was previously the Director of Consumer Business and the CEO of Airtel DTH
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Shashwat Sharma has been reportedly elevated to the post of Chief Operating Officer at Bharti Airtel, said the telecom company on its website and its filings to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
His appointment is in line with the changes the telecom company has made to its management board, said a news report citing the filings. Sharma was heading the Marketing and Consumer Business for Bharti Airtel, and was Chief Executive of Airtel DTH, its linear TV distribution business.
Amit Tripathi will be filling Sharma's position as Director of Marketing and Customer Experience and will join the board. He has been with Airtel for 13 years and has served as the Chief Executive for the telco's Kerala and Tamil Nadu markets previously.
In the changes that took place over the last week, Sharma replaces Sunil Taldar, Director of Operations for the India Business, heading transformation for the telecom company's Africa business.
Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP of Content Marketing
Bhutyani was previously with Vedantu
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 11:59 AM | 3 min read
Audio Series platform Pocket FM today announces the appointment of Vivek Bhutyani as the Vice President of Content Marketing. With over 20 years of experience spanning across various industries, including Media, Telecom, Retail, and Edtech, Vivek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive the company's content marketing strategy and organic growth.
Prior to Pocket FM, Vivek was as an integral part of the Vedantu leadership team. He was dedicated to driving organic growth for Vedantu, where he used to lead the entire YouTube strategy and growth, leading a diverse team of over 100 educators, master teachers, and content production teams and creators.
Vivek Bhutyani's entrepreneurial spirit and strong bias for action are well-evidenced by his impressive track record. He founded Lattukids, where he successfully created a unique and category-leading brand in one of the most challenging segments of the Indian Edtech industry.
Vivek Bhutyani, in expressing his excitement and vision for his new role at Pocket FM, said, "I am truly exhilarated to join the Pocket FM team and especially excited for the 0 to 1 journey that we are undertaking on organic content marketing. I see immense potential in the serialised audio streaming space, driven by audio series and believe that we can reshape the way audiences consume content in this segment globally. Pocket FM's commitment towards pioneering a new category with audio series, along with fostering a vibrant creator community and delivering outstanding content, aligns perfectly with my ambition to create a solid foundation for the organic growth funnels via our own content and IPs. Exciting times ahead!"
His remarkable career journey has been characterised by his ability to build products and teams from the ground up, delivering exceptional results in terms of P&L, sales, Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, digital marketing, content marketing, and content creation and distribution at a global scale.
At Pocket FM, Vivek will work closely with Rohan Nayak, Cofounder & CEO and Lalit Gangwar, VP - International growth to drive the international growth charter.
Commenting on his appointment, Lalit Gangwar said, “Vivek’s experience and vision are expected to be instrumental in elevating Pocket FM's position in the audio entertainment space. His passion for results, inclination to challenge the status quo, and proven ability to lead high-performing teams will be driving forces that align perfectly with Pocket FM's mission to deliver high-quality, engaging audio content to audiences worldwide.”
His educational foundation has equipped him with a strong understanding of business, marketing, and strategy. Vivek Bhutyani's educational background includes an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, with specialisations in Marketing, Strategy, Consumer Behavior, and Corporate Finance. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Electronics and Communications from Nirma Institute of Technology.
Krish Kidao named VP of Global Business at Mobavenue
Kidao was earlier with organisations like Influx Worldwide, ValueFirstDigital Media Pvt Ltd, and Asianet News Network
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 1:17 PM | 1 min read
Mobavenue has announced the appointment of Krish Kidao, former Regional Director – APAC at Affise, as VP-Global Business.
Kidao brings a wealth of experience from his prior roles, including leadership positions at Influx Worldwide, ValueFirstDigital Media Pvt Ltd, Asianet News Network Pvt Ltd, Rediff.com, and ICICI Bank, among others
Commencing his new role, Kidao said: "I am looking forward to working with the terrific leadership team at Mobavenue using my skills and international purview to grow the organization globally and at the same time conquer all new & emerging markets. Together, we are hoping to make a lasting impact in the Industry."
Following that, Mobavenue's CEO, Ishank Joshi, said: "We are delighted to have Krish join us and be a part of the Mobavenue family. His deep understanding of the Industry and propensity for innovative strategies align perfectly. As we continue to push boundaries in the Industry, his expertise will undoubtedly catalyze growth for us and our partners and further enhance our offerings."
Bobble AI names Ravi Shharma as Chief Business Officer
Shharma has previously held leadership roles at CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Saavn & Times Internet
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Bobble AI has appointed Ravi Shharma as its new Chief Business Officer.
Ravi will be responsible for driving B2B business growth for existing revenue streams – A&M (Advertising & Marketing), DaaS (Data as a Service), and TaaS (Technology as a Service) and future streams, overseeing sales and revenue generation strategies, and exploring new market opportunities to scale revenue.
He will work closely with the Executive team to steer Bobble AI towards continued success and growth and report to Founder & CEO Mr Ankit Prasad.
“We are excited to welcome Ravi to our team. His extensive work experience of around 25 years, proven track record as a sales leader with quite a few Fortune 500 companies, deeper understanding of media sales, ability & vision to scale businesses in a rapidly changing digital landscape and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. Bobble AI has been roping in industry stalwarts to accelerate the growth and expansion plans and we are confident that Ravi’s integration into the team will strengthen that process & help us achieve new milestones,” said Ankit Prasad, CEO and Founder of Bobble AI.
Shharma has earlier worked with media companies like CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Gaana & Saavn in his previous stint.
Shharma said, “In the last few years Bobble AI has emerged as the most impactful deep tech solution company in India by re-imagining the keyboard utility as a holistic conversation media platform that has empowered brands to engage with their millions of potential customers in a creative and non-intrusive way. Despite having worked with many global media companies for over two decades, it’s probably the first time I felt moved by the unparalleled disruptions in the mobile marketing & advertising space that Bobble AI is driving and challenging the incumbents. I am quite excited to be part of a visionary team of innovators and look forward to achieving our collective goals and driving the company's growth."
