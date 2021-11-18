Outbrain names Yury Glikin as Head of Sales for APAC

He will drive strategic commercial and programmatic direction, and deepen industry knowledge of native advertising to this key growth region

Outbrain, a recommendation platform for the open web, welcomes new senior addition Yury Glikin as Head of Sales for its APAC team.

This recent appointment in the region is coming at a crucial time for Outbrain, who recently has seen expansion across its APAC footprint. This includes a recent native partnership signing with prominent youth publisher Pedestrian Group and a recent bolstering of both its sales and leadership teams across the wider market.

As a leading trailblazer for building strategic commercial partnerships and executing key initiatives across digital marketplaces, Glikin brings over 20 years of experience and skill to Outbrain. As part of his new role, the accomplished leader will drive strategic commercial and programmatic direction, and deepen industry knowledge of native advertising to this key growth region.

Glikin comments, “I’m really thrilled to be joining Outbrain as the new Head of Sales across ANZ and to play a key role in not only building on Outbrain’s reputation as a trusted partner in the industry, but also helping shape future direction within the open web.

After many years across business development and a career span that has involved digital, marketing and content, I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to help Outbrain further its regional footprint and to continue building long lasting partnerships across the ANZ region.”

His past tenure saw him lead as the Strategic Partnerships & Affiliate Manager ANZ at Fiverr where he oversaw driving tactical overview of digital marketplaces for freelance and talent services. Prior to joining Fiverr, Glikin spent more than a decade in establishing key strategic business partnerships as well as driving digital presence and marketing initiatives for multiple brands across APAC.

Previously, Glikin served as the Area Manager Strategic Partnerships at Booking.com, where he strengthened booking experiences for online enterprises across various digital channels. He was also the Head of TV Marketing at HotelsCombined.com, and Business Development Manager at BizCover, where he developed new regional business opportunities and built their wholesale and broker channels online.

Outbrain Managing Director, APAC and Growth Markets Andrew Burke added, “We are delighted to welcome Yury to the Outbrain team. With his extraordinary portfolio and enthusiasm across the digital, sales and marketing spaces, I am certain he will help us continue in providing innovative services and direction across the open web.



“With 2022 fast approaching, we are looking at taking Outbrain to its next cycle of growth across APAC. As new initiatives and opportunities become available, we are continually looking out for fresh talent to join our team and to support the expansion of our services across sales, native and publishing for the industry. Stay tuned for career opportunities to come.”

