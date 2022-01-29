Outbrain India appoints Times Internet's Mehul Rao as Head of Engage

Outbrain India has appointed Times Internet's Mehul Rao as Head of Engage. In his new role, Mehul will be responsible for expanding top premium publisher partners in India. He brings 14 years of digital and media expertise to the new role.



At Times Internet, Mehul served as General Manager, Corporate where he was working on key strategic partnerships for the company. His prior leadership roles include Associate Vice President Digital at Times Network, and Associate Vice President Corp Planning & Strategic Alliances at NDTV Convergence.



“I am extremely elated to join the Outbrain team. After working and spending a good amount of time in publishing business in various revenue related roles, it’s an exciting move for me in native advertising and digital ad tech space. India is poised to be one of the fastest growing digital advertising markets, and I am privileged to work with Outbrain, an established market leader across the world, increasing its reach in India, looking forward to work in this region to scale the business and be instrumental in the next growth phase of Outbrain in India," says Mehul.



“We are excited to have Mehul join the Outbrain team. Outbrain will be poised to expand the list of top premium publisher partners in the region. We are sure that Mehul will help publishers achieve their key goals using Outbrain’s platform to recommend personalized content and boost revenue," says Outbrain India MD Shouneel Charles.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)