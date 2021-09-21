Outbrain hires Allen Sharma as Director of Sales for India
Sharma was leading Digital Sales at ABP Network prior to this
Web recommendation platform Outbrain has roped in Allen Sharma for the role of Director of Sales, India, say media reports. Sharma was leading Digital Sales at ABP Network prior to this.
Sharma is a senior professional well-versed in the broadcast media industry with a speciality in sales and digital. He has names like Times Network, Bloomberg UTV and Network18 in his portfolio.
