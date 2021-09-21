Outbrain hires Allen Sharma as Director of Sales for India

Sharma was leading Digital Sales at ABP Network prior to this

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 10:56 AM
Allen Sharma

Web recommendation platform Outbrain has roped in Allen Sharma for the role of Director of Sales, India, say media reports. Sharma was leading Digital Sales at ABP Network prior to this.

Sharma is a senior professional well-versed in the broadcast media industry with a speciality in sales and digital. He has names like Times Network, Bloomberg UTV and Network18 in his portfolio.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Outbrain Allen Sharma ABP Network advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Amish

Havas Group appoints Amish Sabharwal to strengthen management team
35 minutes ago

Sugata M.

HBO Max names SonyLIV’s Sugata Mukherjee as Head of Content, India
22 hours ago

Smita

Netflix India Director-HR Smita Puranesh joins WarnerMedia's HBO Max
23 hours ago