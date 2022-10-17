NOFILTR.Group appoints Mihir Surana as Partner & CEO

NOFILTR.Group appoints Mihir Surana as Partner and Chief Executive Officer. His core responsibility will be to lead the setting and execution of the organization's strategy while allocating capital for its growth.

Furthermore, he will be leading, building and overseeing the executive teams at NOFILTR.Group.

Speaking about being appointed as CEO & Partner at NOFILTR.Group, Surana shared his vision for Influencer marketing agency. “I have believed in the power that influencers and content creators hold to change the traditional industry into a whole new different one. My vision has always been to become their advisor despite the position I have in the company. An advisor who helps creators build themselves with morals and beliefs and work wise with strategies. For me becoming a CEO is a start to a journey that holds my vision of building a safe community of network in the development of influencer industry and a lot more that I would like to be enclosed with time.”

About onboarding Surana, Sumedh Chaphekar, Founder of NOFILTR said, “It has always been nofiltr’s mission to enable people to be themselves and help them realize their dreams. Over the past five years, we’ve been able to accomplish this not just for our creators but also for our team. It’s now time for Nofiltr to grow beyond me, I have faith in Mihir to lead this journey.”

