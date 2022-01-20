Nitin Chawla quits Disney

Burbank-based veteran global media executive Nitin Chawla has left The Walt Disney Company after over 13 years. At Disney, he was Head of Business Operations, Digital Media for Direct-to-Consumer & International business.



In this role, he was responsible for business operations, strategy and profitability of The Walt Disney Company's portfolio of owned, operated and third-party entertainment and news digital assets like ABC, ABC News, Disney, FreeForm, FX, National Geographic, Marvel, and Star Wars.



"After 13 wonderful years at The Walt Disney Company (TWDC), I have decided to leave the company and today is my last day," he said in a LinkedIn post which was published on 13th January.



"As I reflect on my career at Disney, I am filled with nothing but gratitude for the diverse professional opportunities to contribute to the company’s growth. From putting TWDC on the entertainment map in the fast-growing Indian market, driving the company's innovation agenda through immersive technology-led experiences, and re-positioning Disney’s digital assets for a direct-to-consumer streaming future, it has been an incredible ride," he added.



Chawla also indicated that he will take up a new professional assignment soon. "Through all of this, I’ve worked with and learned from the best and the brightest in the industry, many of whom have become friends and family for life. While I will miss Disney, I’m excited and energized about my next professional chapter. More to come on that in the next few days. Stay tuned."



He joined Disney as Vice President (Corporate Strategy/Business Development) & General Manager (Interactive Business) in October 2008. He defined and executed the strategy and growth agenda for the company in India - including, new venture evaluation, M&A and strategic partnerships for existing lines of businesses (Television, Films, Digital, Retail). In addition, he also led the Disney Interactive operations and P&L (gaming and app/online business).0



In March 2013, he was elevated to Vice President and GM, Connected Experiences (Games and Interactive Experiences)Vice President and GM, Connected Experiences (Games and Interactive Experiences) at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.



He began his career as Senior Media Planner at JWT followed by a stint at Johnson & Johnson as Product Manager and Senior Manager, Strategy & Operations (S&O) at Deloitte Consulting. In a career spanning over 25 years, Chawla has had a track record of operating and scaling existing businesses, driving technology-led innovation, building new ventures, and driving transformational growth.





Chawla has done Master's in Business Economics from Delhi University and MBA, General Management from The George Washington University School of Business.

