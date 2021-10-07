Nikunj Garg appointed Editor of Mirror NOW

Garg will take charge from Vinay Tiwari, who has stepped down from the role

Times Network has announced the appointment of Nikunj Garg as Editor of Mirror NOW. Garg will take charge from Vinay Tiwari, who has stepped down from the role.

“Strengthening the brand’s narrative of championing stories of civic interest & social change, Nikunj will lead the editorial mandate for Mirror NOW and closely work with the channel’s business and leadership teams to drive the channel’s growth agenda, besides continuing his role as overall Head of Input and News Gathering of Times Network. With a broadcast journalism career spanning two decades, Nikunj brings sharp insights, political intelligence, judgement and accuracy in his reportage. In his new role, he will report to MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network,” the network said.

Garg has been associated with Times Network for over a decade, covering national political and International high-profile stories for TIMES NOW.

“Credited as the pre-eminent face of National Security beat in the country, Nikunj is known for investigating and breaking powerful stories including Bofors’s alleged middleman Ottavio Quatorocchi’s arrest in Argentina, arrest of Indian Diplomat in Pakistan for Spying charges in 2010, revealing the identity of lone surviving terrorist of Mumbai 26/11 as Ajmal Kasab & confirming his arrest, IPL match-fixing scandal in 2013, breaking important Government decisions on Covid-19 pandemic and Govt’s action on former CBI Director Alok Verma amongst others,” the network mentioned.

Commenting on the appointment, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “Nikunj has been one of our key assets and has significantly contributed to Times Now’s leadership through his action-oriented news reportage. We are delighted to welcome him to Mirror Now that has successfully redefined the norms and re-written the rules for new-age and viewer-centric journalism. I am confident that Nikunj’s in depth knowledge, expertise and experience will help the channel’s growth plans in serving its mission, ‘You First’.”

Speaking on his new role, Nikunj Garg said, “I am honored and thrilled to take over this new responsibility. With a strategic segmented approach, Mirror NOW has successfully created a whole new genre of content, centered around the viewer’s preference for impact. I look forward to harnessing my best efforts to fuel the brand’s purpose of focusing on issues that impact the lives of Indians.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)