News Nation Network’s Abhay Ojha moves on, set to join ZMCL

Abhay Ojha, President - Sales & Marketing at News Nation Network, has moved on after a stint of nearly 9 years.

Under his leadership, the Network launched national news channel News Nation and two regional channels. He has played a critical role in the growth of News Nation Network making the network amongst one of the prominent names in the media industry. Over the years in the leadership position, he has proficiently delivered remarkable results in increasing revenue, expanding business, optimizing costs & creating ground-breaking events. He has been in the media business for over 22 years and has handled several national-roles.

Ojha began his career with Aaj Tak (India Today Group) as a Management Trainee- Ad Sales which laid the strong foundation of Broadcast business understanding. He proved his mettle young by being the top achiever in Aaj Tak throughout. He later moved to Network18, as Head - North India Sales for IBN7 (now News18 India) & IBN Lokmat. During his tenure he grew revenue multifold with a significant increase in the clientele.

In 2011, he took a bigger and challenging role at Reliance Broadcast Network, for its newly launched Hindi Regional GEC (BIG Magic) as the Country Head Revenue. Under his leadership, the channel performed exceptionally. Progressing further he joined the TV9 Group, wherein his unparalleled guidance and hunger to acquire more had helped in gaining new grounds for the channel’s revenue.

​Highly placed sources have told exchange4media that Ojha will be joining ZMCL.

e4m reached out to Ojha for his comment but did not get a response at the time of publishing.

