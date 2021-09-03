Newgen Software strengthens leadership with 2 key appointments

Virender Jeet has been named the chief executive officer, and Tarun Nandwani, the chief operating officer of the company

Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, announced that Virender Jeet, Senior VP – Sales, Marketing, & Products, has been named the chief executive officer, and Tarun Nandwani, Senior VP – Business Management, the chief operating officer, with effect from September 1, 2021.

Jeet has been with Newgen since its inception in 1992. He has been closely associated with the complete lifecycle of product development, sales & marketing, patents, and various other strategic functions at Newgen, thereby significantly contributing to the business growth in the last 29+ years.

“We are going through exciting times with many new growth opportunities ahead of us. Jeet and Tarun have been integral to the Newgen growth story and have left no stone unturned in bringing us to an enviable position in the industry. With their experience and able leadership, we look forward to achieving newer heights," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & MD, Newgen Software.

“With low code- and cloud-based digital transformation taking centerstage, we, with our recently unveiled NewgenONE platform, are well-positioned to help enterprises across industries accelerate their digital initiatives and achieve their business goals. I look forward to working closely with our SI and consulting partners, and establishing Newgen as the world’s leading platform company,” said Virender Jeet, Chief Executive Office, Newgen Software.

Nandwani has been with Newgen for over 27 years and has been successfully spearheading customer relationship management, commercial activities, new solution and application development. He has been instrumental in driving business from the install base.

“For decades, our customers have trusted our ability to transform their businesses. Industry analysts have consistently recognized us for our technology and innovation. With digital becoming a priority for every enterprise, we are poised for even greater success,” said Tarun Nandwani, Chief Operating Officer, Newgen Software.

