Network18 Digital appoints Rohit Chadda as Group Chief Strategy Officer

Network18 has announced the appointment of Rohit Chadda as its Group Chief Strategy Officer for Network18 Digital. The announcement is in line with the incremental growth of the network’s audience base and ever-evolving market dynamics.

In his new role, Chadda will drive important business & strategic projects, growth, new initiatives around product, content, audience & video across the network and new business/product development for the digital business. He will work closely with the leadership team to sharpen the strategy and deployment for scaling the business & operations and will report into Puneet Singhvi, President & CEO, Network18 Digital.

Speaking on his appointment, Chadda said, “I am elated to be a part of Network18, a platform renowned to thrive in excellence. I am excited to join the remarkable team and execute on all the exciting upcoming initiatives. The future is here and untapped – I am looking forward to creating value for the network and its portfolio of companies.”

A renowned entrepreneur, Chadda has extensive experience across technology, ecommerce, fintech, OTT and media & entertainment. He co-founded two start-ups - Foodpanda (bought out by Delivery Hero) and PayLo (acquired by Immortal Technologies). He has also been an investment banker with Merrill Lynch. Prior to this, he was the CEO-Digital Publishing at Zee Group, driving 4X growth over a period of 2 years and launching Zee’s short video platform ‘Hipi’.

Chadda is an MBA from IIM Calcutta and a Computer Engineer from Delhi College of Engineering.

