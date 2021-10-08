Network18 Digital announces key hirings in general news, branded content biz

Shobit Bhargava is the national sales head of the general news cluster. Sonal Melmane, Gunjan Mann and Sasi Ventakesh have joined as regional heads for west, north and south respectively

Network18 has announced key appointments for its digital arm – Network18 Digital . The brand is putting in place an experienced team for branded content vertical with strategic additions at both national and regional levels. The company’s branded content vertical has seen significant growth in the last year.



Shobit Bhargava has joined as the National Sales head for General News cluster, Network18 Digital. Bhargava has earlier worked with prominent brands including The Times Group, Vodafone, ICICI Bank, Sify and ITC. At Times Group, he was instrumental in turning around the Technology Vertical, making it the fastest-growing vertical fuelled by ‘Branded content’.

He will report to S Shivakumar, COO – Branded Content, Revenue Management, Network18 Digital.



Sonal Melmane has been appointed as the Regional Head (West). With over 13 years of experience, she has worked with companies like Star Sports, Times of India and Standard Chartered Bank.

In her previous role with Star Sports, she was responsible for sales and brand solutions across various sporting events like Cricket, Domestic Leagues & International Sports.



Gunjan Mann has been roped in as the Regional Head (North). She has been a media marketing professional with over 16 years of experience spread across publishers and agencies. She started her career with experiential marketing and over the years has transitioned into selling space & IP’s.

She has worked in organisations like Times of India, Group M, DDB Mudra & exchange4media.

Sasi Venkatesh has joined as the Regional Head (South). With over two decades of experience, Venkatesh is an accomplished sales and marketing professional. Till recently, he was leading the ad solutions business for The Times of India, Bangalore managing key business verticals such as E-Business, Retail, Automobiles and Interior Decor. Prior to his stint with TOI, he had worked with organizations like Flipkart Ads, UFO Digital Cinema and Radio Mirchi.



All the regional heads will report into Bhargava.



“Branded content has emerged as a strong focus area for us. In the last few months, we have seen this vertical grow rapidly. Keeping the future potential in mind, we are putting in place an experienced leadership team across regions. This vertical will continue to expand as Network18 Digital strives to produce path-breaking and innovative work for its clients to drive unparalleled ROI,” said , S Shivakumar, COO – Branded Content, Revenue Management, Network18 Digital.

