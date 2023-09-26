Neetu Gursahani joins ADF Foods as Head – Marketing & Branding

Neetu Gursahani has joined ADF Foods as Head – Marketing & Branding, and will be based in Mumbai.

Her role will be planning and implementation of strategies to ensure progress in the glocal markets. She will focus on customer insights for distinct communication on how they perceive the company’s products as a comprehensive family meal.

With over 22 years of experience, particularly in the food industry, Gursahani has worked in South, North and Central India. In her previous role, she was Head - Marketing & PR at Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd. There she led branding and B2C marketing strategies. She was also responsible for developing and launching AACHI products in newer markets.

In her previous stints, she served as Head-Marketing at Eveready Industries India Ltd and Head-Marketing at Sri Sri Tattva.

Gursahani has also worked at Sahara India, The Nilgiri Dairy Farm, Amalgamated Bean Coffee, Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance amongst others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)