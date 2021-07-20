Nachiket Pantvaidya back at Balaji, as Group CEO

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 5:55 PM
Nachiket Pantvaidya has returned to Balaji as Group Chief Executive Officer.

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Mr. Nachiket Pantvaidya to our Balaji Family as the Group Chief Executive Officer. He brings with him extensive operational experience and an excellent understanding of the entertainment ecosystem having worked across all facets of the media industry, the company said in a statement.

Pantvaidya has over 20 years of rich experience in Broadcast & Digital Media companies like Star TV, Sony Entertainment Network, and BBC Worldwide.

In his current role, he will report to Managing Director Mrs. Shobha Kapoor

Pantvaidya had quit the company in March 2021.

