Mousumi Mishra to head consumer marketing for ShareChat and Moj
Mishra was previously leading the content strategy and music partnerships for Moj
ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd.) today announced that Mousumi Mishra would take on the role of leading Consumer Marketing for ShareChat and Moj.
With over nine years of multi-discipline experience in the media industry, Mousumi was previously leading the content strategy and music partnerships for Moj, where she launched and scaled Moj Live and worked on building the creator ecosystem. Before joining ShareChat, Mousumi worked in various marketing roles at large media conglomerates, including Disney-Star and Zee Entertainment, where she played an instrumental role in launching category-leading brands like Star Bharat, ZEE Picchar & Hotstar and re-branding of Star Plus.
In her new role, Mishra would lead brand strategy and management, social media management, and consumer research for both brands.
Commenting on the elevation, Manohar Singh Charan, CFO, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Mousumi’s outstanding previous stints in various roles within the company and playing active part in scaling of Moj platform gives her a granular understanding of our brands and makes her an incredible fit to steer our consumer marketing efforts. I am confident that with her extensive knowledge and experience she will take both brands to the next level. I am excited to see her take on a larger role at the company, and believe she will produce exceptional results, as she continues to grow with the company.”
Speaking on her new role, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing, ShareChat & Moj, said, “After having contributed to the development of multiple business units at Moj, including Moj Live, I am thrilled to embark on this new role within the company. I am looking forward to this opportunity of playing a significant part in the growth of our brands, as we build India's leading social media and short video platforms.”
Rajan Bansal named Business Head of Adani Digital Labs
Prior to this, Bansal was with Airtel for 8 years, leading the Growth Marketing function
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:11 AM | 1 min read
Rajan Bansal has been appointed Business Head of Adani Digital Labs.
Prior to this, Bansal was with Airtel for 8 years, spearheading the Growth Marketing function.
He was been instrumental in driving digital growth across Airtel B2C lines of business spanning from acquisitions, payments and app user base. Bansal founded the Growth team at Airtel in 2019 to drive digital adoption of Airtel B2C products.
In his early years, Bansal has worked with Deloitte, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries.
With overall 15 years of experience, he brings strong expertise in Digital, Marketing, Pricing and Strategy.
In his new role, he will be based out of Gurgaon.
IKEA India ropes in Elena Pogosova as Country Commercial Manager
She will be reporting to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
IKEA has appointed Elena Pogosova as its Country Commercial Manager for the India business.
Elena will be part of the country management team at IKEA India and will report to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India.
She comes with more than 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate business and was working in the real estate and property management business with leading American developer Hines, before joining the Ingka group in 2010. In her 13+ years with the Ingka Group, she has held various positions including Operations, Deputy Country Property Manager, Country Facility Manager, Regional Centre Manager for INGKA Centres Russia and Market Area Manager for IKEA Retail Russia.
Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO IKEA India says, “We are on an exciting journey, building a purposeful and profitable brand in this country full of opportunities and challenges. With her competence and leadership, we are confident that she will be a strong contributor to creating the future for IKEA in India. We are all very much looking forward to having her here. A warm welcome to IKEA India.”
BBH India names Parixit Bhattacharya as Chief Creative Officer
Bhattacharya has over 22 years of experience in the domain
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 9:49 AM | 2 min read
BBH India has announced the appointment of Parixit Bhattacharya as Chief Creative Officer.
In a career spanning over 22 years, Parixit has worked with some of the biggest agencies, including Leo Burnett, Lowe, Fallon, JWT and Y&R in Mumbai, Singapore and Dubai.
Speaking about the announcement, Dheeraj Sinha, Chairman, BBH India said “We are very excited to welcome Parixit as part of the BBH India leadership team. Parixit is a modern creative thinker and his work speaks for itself. His passion for delivering transformational work powered by creativity and his leadership skills made him perfect choice to take helm of the agency’s creative product. I look forward to working together and chart the next phase of BBH India’s success story, taking the BBH black sheep and zag philosophy to newer heights.”
On his appointment, Parixit says, “I have pretty much manifested this gig. So, I will do my best and a half to build on the virtues of BBH India and add what’s needed to become a prolific creative company. I look forward to making a place of fun that creates objects of desire in all mediums relevant to our audiences and brands. I am incredibly energised to work with the incisive and purposeful Dheeraj (who also cracks me up every time I speak to him) and the rest of the leadership team made up of astute practitioners of advertising including the immensely wise Himanshu. I begin at BBH with love, reverence, and a sense of magic.”
Vodafone Idea’s Kavita Nair takes up strategic advisor role at Skewb Analytics
Nair moved on from Vi in December 2020
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 8:34 PM | 1 min read
Kavita Nair, former Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer at Vodafone Idea, has joined AI marketing start-up Skewb Analytics as Strategic Advisor, as per media reports.
She will be leading product enhancements and monitor organisational growth.
Nair moved on from Vi in December 2020 after a 2-year stint. She was instrumental in leading the teleco's rebranding exercise.
Piyush Agarwal named VP & Head of Supply Chain at Pepperfry
Agarwal has been with the company since 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 5:32 PM | 1 min read
Piyush Agarwal has been appointed Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Pepperfy.
Agarwal has been with the company since 2021.
Prior to that, he was with Colgate-Palmolive for over nine years.
Agarwal has a vast experience in warehousing, distribution, inventory management and operations.
RED.Health appoints Shilesh Mishra as AVP-Marketing & Brand Management
Mishra has worked earlier with brands like Shaadi.com, Amazon, Procter & Gamble and Maruti Suzuki
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 4:21 PM | 2 min read
RED.Health (formerly known as StanPlus) has announced the appointment of Shilesh Mishra as Assistant Vice President-Marketing and Brand Management.
He will be working closely with the leadership team to build a strong brand messaging, generate leads, and drive revenue growth while revolutionising the way emergency medical care is delivered, making it more accessible, affordable, and patient-centric.
Speaking on the announcement, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED.Health, said, ”At RED.Health, we are on a mission to drive an effective and immediate change that revolutionises the overall emergency response infrastructure in India. As we make the transition from StanPlus to RED.Health, we realise the critical need to have a seasoned expert on board who helps us further propagate our mission and lead our Marketing and Brand communication efforts. This is an exciting time for RED.Health, and we are delighted to have Shilesh join our team as we work towards this transformative vision. His unwavering passion for advancing social impact, will help us drive meaningful change and advance the compelling work underway to further diversify our capabilities, and add value for our people and shareholders alike.”
Shilesh comes with a decade long experience in extensive marketing experience at renowned brands like Shaadi.com, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and Maruti Suzuki. His success in transitioning marketing plans to a blend of conventional and new-age strategies is a testament to his adaptability and innovative thinking.
On his appointment, Mishra said, “I am thrilled to join the mission with RED.Health to build a 911 model and transform the emergency response services across India. I am fully committed to leveraging my expertise in marketing and social impact to amplify thought leadership and build a strong brand identity that enhances the patient reliability and experience at RED.Health. Moreover, working alongside such a talented and dedicated team is truly inspiring, and I am driven to make a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of people through this mission.”
Unilever’s Rohit Bhasin joins Kotak Mahindra as President & CMO: Report
Bhasin has spent almost 25 years at Unilever
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 3:59 PM | 1 min read
Unilever Global Vice-President Rohit Bhasin has joined Kotak Mahindra as President and CMO, according to media reports.
He takes over the role that was earlier led by Karthi Marshan.
Bhasin has spent almost 25 years at Unilever. He took over as Global Brand Vice-Presdient for Ponds in April 2019, based out of Singapore.
At Unilever, he has managed a host of brands, including Vaseline, Dove, and Fair & Lovely.
