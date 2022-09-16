MM TV Limited appoints Smitha Narayanan as the new Head of Sales & Marketing

She will be heading the operations of three MM TV channels -- Mazhavil Manorama, Manorama News, and ManoramaMAX OTT

Malayala Manorama Television has appointed Smitha Narayanan as the new Head of Sales & Marketing.

Smitha will be heading the Sales & Marketing operations of the three MM TV channels - Mazhavil Manorama, Manorama News, and ManoramaMAX OTT from now. She is a graduate of IIM Lucknow and has 18+ years of experience in the industry.

In her career, Smitha has associated with several blue-chip companies like Colgate, Palmolive, Dell Computers, Britannia Industries and Wipro Enterprises Limited. She has played a crucial role in strategizing sales, branding and product functions at these companies in various capacities.

Prior to her association with MM TV, Smitha was with Wipro Yardley, a Middle East business based out of Dubai.

Satheesh PR, CEO of MM TV, says, “Having worked with brands across various markets, Smitha brings in her rich diversity and insight. We are happy to welcome her into MM TV's senior leadership team and look forward to her contribution to strengthening our vision and pursuing our goals”.

