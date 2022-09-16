MM TV Limited appoints Smitha Narayanan as the new Head of Sales & Marketing

She will be heading the operations of three MM TV channels -- Mazhavil Manorama, Manorama News, and ManoramaMAX OTT

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 16, 2022 11:03 AM  | 1 min read
smitha

Malayala Manorama Television has appointed Smitha Narayanan as the new Head of Sales & Marketing.

Smitha will be heading the Sales & Marketing operations of the three MM TV channels - Mazhavil Manorama, Manorama News, and ManoramaMAX OTT from now. She is a graduate of IIM Lucknow and has 18+ years of experience in the industry.

In her career, Smitha has associated with several blue-chip companies like Colgate, Palmolive, Dell Computers, Britannia Industries and Wipro Enterprises Limited. She has played a crucial role in strategizing sales, branding and product functions at these companies in various capacities.

Prior to her association with MM TV, Smitha was with Wipro Yardley, a Middle East business based out of Dubai.

Satheesh PR, CEO of MM TV, says, “Having worked with brands across various markets, Smitha brings in her rich diversity and insight. We are happy to welcome her into MM TV's senior leadership team and look forward to her contribution to strengthening our vision and pursuing our goals”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Pr satheesh Manorama Mazhavil Manorama Smitha Narayanan advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Sumanto Chattopadhyay

Sumanto Chattopadhyay to move on from 82.5 Communications
18 hours ago

news nation

News Nation Network ropes in Anita Khanna as SVP & Network Sales Head West
21 hours ago

Booking.com

Booking.com names Santosh Kumar as Country Manager - India, SL, Maldives & Indonesia
1 day ago