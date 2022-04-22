Mintoak names Khushaal Talreja as Head of Marketing

Mintoak, an India-based embedded Fintech, powering merchant payments and financial services, has recently hired Khushaal Talreja as Head of Marketing. Khushaal is a detail-oriented marketer with an agile approach of building startup brands in the offline and online ecosystem. He steered the Marketing & Partnerships department of LitmusWorld in his earlier stint. With incredible marketing capabilities and unbelievably sharp strategy skills, it is no wonder that he built a startup brand from ground zero with his experience of over 7 years. His penchant for sports is no less than his passion for brand building.

At Mintoak, he shall be responsible for building the brand and creating a credible positioning across stakeholders. An agile digital marketing strategy will help us build the brand reputation along with creating more opportunities for revenue generation while we engage deeply with partners. His unquenchable thirst for knowledge makes him the perfect choice that Mintoak needs as a boost to face stellar competition in the world of digital payments and establish a credible image worldwide as a proven Fintech PaaS model. His digitally savvy and youthful personality with a fresh approach to life will help us steer his own professional and organisational growth.

As Raman Khanduja, Co-Founder, CEO, Mintoak says, “At Mintoak, we are poised to redefine the digital payments landscape in India with a comprehensive platform offering. With a sustainable business model that chooses to be the rightful partner for banks across the globe, we hope, Khushaal with his wide experience of digital marketing will help us achieve brand leadership in the fintech ecosystem. We look forward to working together.”

As Khushaal Talreja, Head – Marketing, Mintoak says, “I am excited to charter the marketing roadmap for Mintoak in India and new markets abroad. With a sharp brand positioning and collaboration with our partners, I’m certain that we will build a strong presence across our target markets. I look forward to working with the team”

Mintoak aims to reconnect banks with their entire base of SME merchants by transforming the merchants’ mobile phone into a medium to accept all forms of payments (Cards, QR, UPI, and SMS link-based payments) and deliver a comprehensive stack of commerce enablement solutions in an integrated manner. The platform offers a single view across all payment forms thus taking care of reconciliation efforts seamlessly in real-time. Mintoak offers its platform in white-labelled format to its banking partners, and thereby adopts a collaborative approach in solving merchant payments.

Mintoak has already begun deploying its platform via exclusive partnerships with some of India's largest merchant acquirer banks as well as leading banks across the Middle-East, Africa and South-East Asia markets serving around 500,000 merchants. They are already demonstrating successful business outcomes along with enhanced financial access for them including improvement inactivation rates and improvement in total payment throughput. Founded in 2017 with a vision to revolutionise the merchant payments ecosystem, Mintoak is backed by HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures.

