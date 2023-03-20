Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra to MD
Prior to this, Kalra was the Chief Operating Officer at the organization
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. (formerly Westlife Development Ltd.) – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, has announced the elevation of Saurabh Kalra as the Managing Director (MD) of its subsidiary. Prior to this, Saurabh was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the organization. In this new role, Saurabh will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, driving the company’s long-term success while continuing to remain deeply involved in day-to-day operations.
Saurabh brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge gathered over his twenty-year-plus career with Westlife. Having started his career as a Management Trainee in 2002, Saurabh became one of the youngest Restaurant Managers. Over the years, he straddled roles across operations, training, real estate, strategy, and development functions, gradually and successfully transitioning from a restaurant-facing role to a CXO role. Saurabh was instrumental in launching and growing McCafé and the Experience of The Future (EOTF) restaurants in India. He was also an integral part of the team that established the McDonald's brand in South India.
Saurabh has led several initiatives that have delivered significantly higher profitability and improved operational efficiencies. His deep commitment to excellence has helped Westlife to continue to be a leader in the QSR space even in a time of immense adversity brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Saurabh was also an active participant in crafting the 2022 Vision and has been playing a key role in operationalizing Vision 2027, along with Akshay Jatia, Executive Director, Westlife Foodworld.
Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman, Westlife Foodworld said, “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Saurabh on his well-deserved promotion. It gives me great pride to see that, in keeping with our people philosophy, we have been able to develop careers and appoint someone internally for this critical role. Over the years, Saurabh has evolved as an incredible leader and a mentor within the organization. He is a motivated and passionate individual who always seeks to innovate and take on new challenges and we are confident that he will continue to lead Westlife to newer highs with his remarkable vision and strategy.
As we wish him the best, we would like to thank Smita Jatia, who has served as the organization's Managing Director since 2010. Smita played an instrumental role in the growth trajectory of the company, driving innovative formats, and most importantly was instrumental in reviving the brand during and after COVID. Smita would continue to be an active member of the Westlife board. We are confident that these moves will further strengthen McDonald's India (W&S) as the most loved and preferred QSR chain in the country.”
Saurabh Kalra, formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO), now Managing Director (MD) subsidiary of Westlife Foodworld said, “I am thrilled and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the McDonald's India (W&S) family as MD. It is an exciting time for us as we continue to drive our growth agenda and build on the iconic brand's legacy. I am confident that I will leverage my commitment and industry experience to deliver best-in-class performance across business parameters that will enable us to take Westlife Foodworld to even greater heights.”
Abhishek Joshi appointed Head of ShemarooMe
Prior to this, Joshi was SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships
By Ruhail Amin | Mar 17, 2023 7:19 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Joshi has been appointed as the Head of ShemarooMe, highly placed sources confirmed this development to e4m.
Prior to this, Joshi was with MX Player. He had stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships in February 2023.
Previously, Joshi worked with Sony Pictures Network India as SVP and Head- Marketing, Subscription and Content Licensing- Digital business.
Before that, he was with Zenga Media as CEO and with Max as Senior Manager, On-Air Presentation, Research and Strategy. He was later promoted as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Sony Entertainment Television in July 2011.
Tenon Group elevates Mayur Kishanani to GM, Corp Comm and Marketing
His new role includes management of marketing & communications initiatives for group brands Peregrine Guarding, Tenon FM & Soteria in India as well as running the Singapore & UK marketing operations
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 3:21 PM | 1 min read
Tenon group, a leading integrated facility management & security solutions conglomerate announced the promotion of Mr. Mayur Kishnani to General Manager- Corporate Communications & Marketing. In the last 3.5 years, he has achieved great milestones & has exceptionally contributed towards enhancing the brand equity of Tenon Group companies including the UK & Singapore businesses.
Mayur based at Gurugram, joined Tenon Group in 2019 & leads functions of Corporate Communications, Branding, Public Relations & Marketing at group level, primarily reporting to Mr Anuj Rajain, CEO, Soteria.
One the announcement Mayur Quotes “Tenon Group has been expanding its footprint in in India & overseas markets & we have been focusing a lot on educating & communicating the market on sustainable IFM practices & deployment of technology in the operations. The next 2 years of our communications will see focus on ESG compliance, employer branding & our regional presence across the country”
Sandeep Das joins Jio Studios as VP and Head of Marketing
Das was previously the Vice President, Marketing at MX PLayer
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 2:09 PM | 1 min read
Sandeep Kumar Das has joined Jio Studios as its Vice President and Head of Marketing. Das announced the news through a LinkedIn post. The marketing specialist was previously the Vice President, Marketing at MX Player.
Das is a brand, trade and entertainment marketing expert with over 16 years of experience in organisations like UTV Motion Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Disney India Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, Excel Entertainment and Sony Pictures.
Vinit Thakkar appointed as MD of Sony Music Entertainment India
Thakkar will assume the Managing Director role from Rajat Kakar, who is scheduled to leave at the end of this month
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 1:43 PM | 2 min read
Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director of the company. Thakkar will oversee the company’s operations in one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic music markets in the world, collaborating closely with regional and global teams to strengthen SME India’s strategic partnerships and identify new growth opportunities for its artists. Reporting directly to Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development for Asia and the Middle East, Thakkar will assume the Managing Director role from Rajat Kakar, who is scheduled to leave at the end of this month.
“We are thrilled to have Vinit at Sony Music Entertainment India,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Corporate Strategy and Market Development, Sony Music Entertainment Asia and the Middle East. “His expertise, wide breadth of experience, steadfast belief in supporting artists and focus on placing creativity at the center, all while driving strategic and commercial growth, makes him ideal for our company. I am confident that he will achieve our aspirations for this important market. I would also like to thank Rajat who has done an excellent job elevating our business and we wish him all the best for the future.”
“India is a remarkable country for musical talent and creativity, transcending cultural and geographical divides. I look forward to driving greater success for our artists and creators through new partnerships and introducing them to new and exciting ways to connect with their fans. Rajat has done a commendable job steering the company and I feel privileged to be working with this stellar team to drive our business forward,” said Vinit Thakkar.
“I started my music career with this incredible team over 25 years ago and I leave with a huge sense of satisfaction. I am confident that the company will have continued success in the years ahead under Vinit’s stewardship,” added Rajat Kakar.
Prior to joining SME India, Thakkar held the position of Chief Operating Officer for Universal Music in India and South Asia, after having previously worked in banking and consumer products. Thakkar has played a key role in major label signings with leading artists and is also widely credited for the creation and launch of artist-centred platforms. This has cemented Thakkar’s wide-ranging impact on India’s pop music industry and the wider music ecosystem through the promotion and creation of culturally significant and commercially successful non-film music in India.
Anita Kotwani elevated to CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu
Divya Karani will be transitioning off the media business to pursue personal interests
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 1:21 PM | 3 min read
Dentsu India today announces the promotion of Anita Kotwani to CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu. In her expanded role Anita will lead all dentsu’s Media businesses across South Asia including Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Posterscope and media investment arm Amplifi. Most recently, Anita was CEO, Carat India, a position she has held since 2020.
A passionate media expert with over two decades of experience in the industry, Anita has an extensive background in media management for Consumer Durables, Financial Services, FMCG, and MNC brands. Anita is a regular on the award circuit, chairing juries for various bodies including EMVIEs, Goafest, and Kyoorius. Most recently, Anita won ‘Agency Head of the Year’ at the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2022. She was also named ‘Impact Top 50 Influential Women’ of 2022 in the Media, Marketing, and Advertising category, ‘Women to Watch’ in 2018, and ‘Impact Top 50 Influential Women’ in 2019.
Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu, and Interim CEO, India until newly appointed CEO, Harsha Razdan, starts said: “Anita is a well-loved leader who firmly looks to the future, bringing her people with her on the journey and is fearless in her approach to driving new solutions for clients. The Media opportunity in India is growing exponentially. Anita’s background, coupled with Harsha’s complimentary experience is building a powerful force in our business to drive growth for our clients in this exciting market.”
Divya Karani will be transitioning off the media business to pursue personal interests after building a successful media reputation for dentsu India over the last decade.
Rob added: “Over the past 10 years Divya has successfully scaled our business on a market-beating trajectory, evidenced by dentsu becoming the #1 agency in RECMA 2021. We thank her for her years of dedication and wish her the very best for the future. I am looking forward to the next wave of leadership accelerating the solid foundation Divya has built.”
Divya Karani said: “I am proud of what I have accomplished with dentsu. Having worked closely with Anita – a valuable member of my leadership team, I know there is no better candidate for me to hand the reins to lead the media business to new heights. While it’s always a bittersweet moment to leave your ‘baby’, it is time for me to move on and pursue new opportunities.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said: “I have learned a tremendous amount from Divya and am honoured to be given this baton to carry on the marathon. You don’t just replace three decades of experience overnight – I intend to take this on with my utmost commitment and will look to continually challenge myself and my wonderful team of media specialists to always stay at the forefront of the industry to deliver the world’s best-integrated media strategies.”
This announcement closely follows last week’s appointment of Harsha Razdan, dentsu South Asia’s new CEO, as the business continues to strengthen its leadership team in the region.
Anita’s appointment is effective immediately.
K Krithivasan is the new CEO designate at TCS
He is at present President and Global Head of the company's BFSI Business
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 10:37 AM | 1 min read
K Krithivasan has been appointed as the new CEO designate at Tata Consultancy Services.
He will take over from Rajesh Gopinathan who has stepped down as CEO and Managing Director.
Krithivasan is at present President and Global Head of the company's BFSI Business.
He has been with TCS for over 34 years.
Disney Star’s head of sports sales Ambarish Bandyopadhyay moves on
Bandyopadhyay was elevated to this role in September last year
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
Ambarish Bandyopadhyay has stepped down as Disney Star's Head of Sports Sales.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for confirmation of the news but did not get a response till the time of publishing.
Bandyopadhyay was elevated to this role in September last year. He joined Star India in October 2018 as Executive Director.
Earlier, he was with HUL for over 10 years, and prior to that he was with PepsiCo India and Dabur India.
