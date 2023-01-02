Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as CMO

Mayur Hola has joined Everstone Group's Culinary Brands as its Chief Marketing Officer. Hola, who was earlier with Oyo as SVP Global Brands, has updated his LinkedIn profile with his new designation.
Hola will lead marketing for Culinary Brands and will be responsible for product innovation. "Which means that I get to plan a menu. Curate and create flavours, colours, textures and treats. And then market them across all channels," he wrote on LinkedIn.
At Oyo, where he worked for since May 2019, Hola built the brand into a strategic marketing and growth engine.
He started his career in advertising with McCann as a writer, where he spent close to seven years over three stints. Previously, Hola was also associated with Havas and Contract India.
DDB Mudra Group names Menaka Menon as National Strategy Head
Nitin Pradhan appointed Creative Head – South
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 11:31 AM | 2 min read
DDB Mudra Group has onboarded Menaka Menon (National Strategy Head) and Nitin Pradhan (Creative Head – South).
Menon started her journey in advertising in account management and eventually moved to other marketing roles. She has also spent time in media, consulting and social sectors, all of which have contributed to her unique perspective on culture and consumer behaviour. A MICAn, Menaka has previously worked with FCB, JWT and Leo Burnett. Her diverse portfolio included brands such as ITC foods, Amazon, HUL, Star Network.
Pradhan has 20+ years of experience and has worked on campaigns such as the Masalas of India for Maggi noodles, Make My Trip’s ‘MMT Assured’ campaign and brands such as Samsung, Tata Sky, KBC and Sony Network. His last stint was with Cheil India with previous experiences at Ogilvy, McCann, Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett. Nitin is also a filmmaker, having directed popular films for Truecaller and the Government of India.
Talking about the senior appointments, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “Bernbach had said that creativity is the most powerful force in business. And those words form the core of what we're trying to build at the DDB Mudra Group. But how strong the force of creativity is, depends on the talent that wields it and leads it. In Menaka and Nitin, we found strong leaders and wielders of this force. I look forward to working with them and creating some really exciting work on some of our biggest brands.”
Commenting on her new role, Menon said, “DDB Mudra Group is at an exciting juncture, having created beautiful and impactful work, with a clear focus on building on the same. I look forward to being part of a stellar team working towards a shared mission and bringing in a fresh perspective to work.”
Pradhan added, “The vision of making DDB Mudra, the integrated agency of choice in the industry is something that inspired me to take up the South creative mandate. The Bengaluru office has recently proven its intent to push creative boundaries with mainline campaigns on BGMI and Indeed. And given the vast portfolio of brands that it has across categories, I’m quite excited to partner the team in its new phase of growth, where creativity will have a more central role to play.”
Ather Energy appoints Pranesh Urs as VP, Marketing
Previously, Urs was Director of Marketing at Samsung India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 1:38 PM | 2 min read
Ather Energy has announced the appointment of Pranesh Urs as Vice President, Marketing to strengthen its leadership team. The appointment will play a crucial role as the company embarks on its next phase of growth and rapidly expands its presence across India in its quest to lead the EV revolution in the country.
Pranesh has over two decades of work experience handling marketing and digital media strategy for brands in the IT/consumer electronics space. At Ather, he will take charge of all brand and marketing initiatives, including brand, media, consumer insights, creative, and community. With his diverse and extensive background in marketing, his appointment will be crucial to achieving the brand's aim of becoming India's Largest Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturer.
Commenting on the appointment, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "We are at an exciting phase of our journey, and I am delighted to welcome Pranesh to lead our marketing efforts into the next phase of growth. While we continue building on the solid brand foundation that we've set, Pranesh's fresh perspective and experience gained across multiple categories will be very valuable in bringing our brand vision to life.”.
Commenting on joining Ather Energy, Pranesh Urs, Vice President, Marketing, Ather Energy said, "I am delighted to join Ather during this exciting period of expansion and brand evolution. E2W is a growing sector in terms of consumer adoption, and opportunities are galore to delight our consumers. Along with the incredibly amazing colleagues at Ather, I look forward to taking the brand to greater heights while creating exciting experiences for our consumers."
Prior to joining Ather, Pranesh Urs was Director of Marketing at Samsung India, where he was leading marketing for the Smartphone division. He formerly led marketing for consumer laptops and desktops at HP Inc. He comes with an experience of working in the consumer electronics/IT industry. Brand Management, Digital Strategy, Direct Marketing, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, and e-Commerce are his areas of expertise.
Aditya Gadiyar joins Wildcraft India as Head of Marketing
He was the Brand Vice President for LEAD School previously
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Wildcraft India has appointed Aditya Gadiyar as its Head of Marketing. Gadiyar who was recently the Brand Vice President for LEAD School, announced the news through a LinkedIn Post.
Gadiyar is a sales and marketing professional who specialises in building and scaling consumer brands across industries. He has worked across sectors such as edtech, eCommerce, jewellery, fashion, apparel, eyewear and durables.
He has worked for companies like VIP Industries as DGM (Brand Head), Myntra as Sales and Marketing Head for international brands and Titan as senior marketing manager for Tanishq.
He describes himself as a "compulsive bibliophile and trivia junkie" on his LinkedIn profile.
FirstSight ropes in Yogesh Dwivedi as its CDO
Previously, he has worked for companies like Dentsu, Madison World, and IPG Media Brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 4:13 PM | 2 min read
FirstSight, a company specialising in enabling D2C companies to enhance their performance marketing strategies, has roped in Yogesh Dwivedi as its Chief Digital Officer (CDO). He holds close to a decade of experience in this industry, where he has managed overall digital marketing aspects for reputable companies.
Previously, he had worked for multiple marketing agencies including Dentsu, Madison World, and IPG Media Brands. His office will be in Mumbai and he will report to FirstSight's CEO & Founder Akshay Khirodwala.
Aside from delivering highly impactful marketing campaigns, he will be instrumental in building the strategic reorientation and overseeing business intelligence initiatives, working closely both with the performance and E-commerce teams.
Speaking of joining the team, Yogesh Dwivedi says, “With the rapid growth and adoption of D2C space in India, it is one of the exciting phase to join hands with FirstSight. People, Process and Building Products will be my core focus area to
move on the transformational journey. This comprises of digital strategy for brands, cross department growth, building tools and lastly attracting and retaining the talent”.
Akshay Khirodwala, CEO and Founder, added, "Performance analytics play a critical role in helping D2C brands drive business results in the digital age. Having Yogesh on board will enable our clients to make intelligent decisions. He is a stellar performer and his communication with the clients will be effortless."
India's leading performance-based full-service digital marketing company has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Multifaceted teams provide Performance Marketing, E-commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative, and Web Technologies under one roof.
HPCL gets Amit Garg as Director of Marketing
He was previously the Executive Director of Renewable Energy at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 3:32 PM | 1 min read
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced the appointment of Amit Garg as Director of Marketing. Garg was previously the Executive Director of Renewable Energy at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Garg is a veteran in the Oil and Gas sector, having served 35 years across various Indian markets. He led Indraprastha Gas Ltd as a whole-time director from 2019 to 2021.
He has a background in electronics and marketing.
Advertising & marketing world highlights: Exits in 2022
A recap of the significant people movements in the creative and marketing sphere
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 8:55 AM | 5 min read
The advertising and marketing world saw a significant number of people movements throughout 2022. While some leaders moved on to pursue other interests, others took up more challenging roles in the domain.
With a major churn in consumer habits and patterns, the role of these creative and marketing heads has become greater than ever.
We take a look at some of these exits and where these leaders are headed to.
After a 15-year stint at Endemol Shine India, Abhishek Rege decided to step down from his role as CEO in June. He joined Endemol in 2007 as Head of Commercial and Legal and was elevated as Chief Operating Officer in 2012, and later as Chief Executive Officer in 2017. He has since then led the company to great heights delivering multi-fold growth for the company. Rege has been successful in leveraging comprehensive markets and industry knowledge to ensure high-momentum business growth, build a high-performance team and forecast future business needs.
The CEO of GroupM MENA, Ravi Rao, stepped down in July after a stint of more than three years. Rao had joined GroupM MENA from Mindshare MENA where he was the CEO. Prior to that he was the Chief Client Officer at the agency for nine months.
After a 15-year stint, Jigar Rambhia stepped down as National Director and Head of Sports Business at Wavemaker - GroupM in July. He joined Wavemaker in 2007 as Business Director and headed the IPL media planning and buying team since its launch in 2008. He was also the head of the ICC media planning and buying teams for the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and ICC T20 World Cup. Rambhia has now joined Sporjo, a sports ed-tech start-up, as COO.
Tista Sen of Wunderman Thompson quit the agency after a two-decade-long association. She stepped down as Regional Creative Director in November 2022. Sen is the brain behind Lux’s ‘The Soap with a Lump’ campaign, which has won several accolades. She has been involved with the largest brands in India like Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC, Godrej, Vedanta, Mutual Funds of India and many others.
Essence APAC CEO T Gangadhar (“Gangs”) stepped down from his position after a four-year long stint with the agency in May 2022. He was appointed CEO of APAC during the pandemic in September 2020. Succeeding Global CEO Kyoko Matsushita who previously served as APAC CEO, Gangs was responsible for driving client-centric innovation in data, analytics, and technology, as well as business growth and company culture across the region. Based out of Mumbai, Gangs has worked closely with the global and APAC leadership team.
Narayan Devanathan announced in June that he would be moving on from the role of Chief Client Officer (CCO) at Dentsu India, ending his 11-year-long stint with the network. Devanathan said he would steer his career path into a new journey and pursue his interests outside the advertising industry.
Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO BBH India, announced in December that he will be moving on from the agency to pursue other opportunities. Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years and has been instrumental in making BBH India one of the most sought-after creative agencies, winning several accolades including Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils, Andy’s, Spikes, D&ADs and London Internationals.
Gurjot Shah Singh, Executive Vice President, Media at Isobar India, quit Dentsu in July. Singh was with the company for more than eight years. He was elevated in March soon after Dentsu Creative Group India centralized its digital media services across all its agencies and capabilities under the Isobar India group. Prior to that, Singh was the Executive Vice President and National Media Head at Dentsu Webchutney.
Chief Marketing Officer of Aditya Birla Capital Ajay Kakar has announced his retirement. Kakar’s last day in the company was October 31, 2022. Kakar joined Aditya Birla Capital in February 2008. Prior to this, he was working with Reliance Capital and Ogilvy.
Kashyap Gala, the Marketing Director at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, quit the organisation in November. At Johnson & Johnson, he headed femcare and oral care portfolios, and the entire gamut of brand and P&L ownership. In his 11 years at the company, he managed the largest profile for J&J's India business. Gala has now joined the Indian adhesives giant Pidilite Industries as Senior Vice President. As SVP at Pidilite, he is in charge of scaling up the business with complete P&L ownership. Gala was associated with Colgate Palmolive and Perfetti Van Melle before joining Johnson & Johnson.
Smita Murarka stepped down as the CMO of Duroflex early this month. Her move comes after a stint of nearly 3 years. Murarka joined Duroflex in February 2020 as VP-Marketing and eCommerce. She has over 19 years of experience in building brands.
Pallavi Chakravarti
Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head, West, DDB Mudra, put in her papers after a year-and-half-long stint at the agency. Chakravarti joined DDB Mudra in May 2021 from Taproot Dentsu where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director.
Ajit Varghese moves on from ShareChat as its Chief Commercial Officer
Media reports say that he is set to leave the company in January 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 7:37 PM | 2 min read
Ajit Varghese has resigned from Bangalore-based social media company ShareChat as its Chief Commercial Officer. Varghese shared the news of his resignation on LinkedIn:
As we near the end of 2022, wanted to share with all of you that I am stepping down from ShareChat as the Chief Commercial Officer. An excellent 2 year stint with immense learning, 7X growth, setting up/ expanding revenue, marketing and partnership team by 10X, working collaboratively with a great young cross functional team in content, product and tech vertical, 1000+ advertisers on the platform, the confidence from founders to dream big and play long term, opportunity and patience from clients and agencies to work closely to establish new ecosystem of being no.1 player in the “short video space” (esp post the TikTok ban in India), leverage space of “language audience” of India and creating a new space of “mass market influencer marketing”
Strongly believe that the Phase I ambition that we set out 2yrs back has been achieved and now we have a rock solid team across agencies, clients and SMB to take over the mantle to drive the Phase II of revenue scale up
Over the period I had immense pleasure to work extremely passionate and entrepreneurial youngsters, form new connections, evolve new ways of working, have new learnings (considering my previous 25yrs has been in agency life and I came back to India after 8yrs in global stint), establishing new streams of business for brands to connect with consumers, test newer approaches in marketing, establishing the biggest audio chatrooms opportunity for entertainment sector and brands, etc etc
I wouldn’t have wanted to miss this and have it any other way in last 2yrs. Joined when the valuation was 650m and now at 5bn. Feeling blessed and lucky to have been at the right place, right time. Wishing all the ShareChatians onwards and upwards as I move on to my moon shot.
Varghese joined Sharechat in December 2020. Prior to that, he was the Global President at Wavemaker, a WPP-group global media network. Known among the world’s top 5 media networks with clients ranging from industry giants like Vodafone, L’Oreal, Huawei, IKEA, Paramount Pictures, Chanel, Xerox, Netflix, Chevron, Beiersdorf, and Tiffany. Media reports say that he is set to leave the company in January 2023.
At ShareChat, he played a pivotal role in expanding and strengthening the platform's revenue efforts and building a robust monetisation approach. He also spearheaded its marketing functions to be inclined towards brand elevation and business centricity.
