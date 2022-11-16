Mamatha Morvanakar starts new position at OMG as Head of Investment (APAC)

Morvanakar was previously the Chief Investment Officer at the group

Published: Nov 16, 2022 5:24 PM  | 1 min read
Mamatha Morvanakar

Mamatha Morvanakar has announced her return to Omnicom Media Group (APAC) as Head of Investment. She shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Morvanakar was previously the Chief Investment Officer at the group. In the role, she was responsible for streamlining the trading and investment function for the group and growing the Group's proprietary media division.

According to her LinkedIn post, she worked as a consultant for 18 months prior to her rejoining. 

She joined OMD India in 2007 as Senior Vice President rising to the ranks of Managing Director (West).

A Stanford Univerisity alumna, Morvanakar has worked with Optimum Media Solutions, MediaCom Mumbai, Madison and Ogilvy & Mather.

