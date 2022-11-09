Mahindra Rural Housing Finance appoints Shantanu Rege as MD & CEO

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. has announced the appointment of Shantanu Rege as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Rege will succeed Rajnish Agarwal, who stepped down as a CEO & MD as of September 30th, 2022.

In his previous role, Rege worked as an Executive Assistant to the Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra in 2012. Post his stint, he moved to the rural housing business in 2016 as a Chief Operating Officer. He has played a pivotal role in driving growth opportunities within the Rural housing business and spearheaded the setting up of the Affordable housing business.

Speaking on the appointment, Ramesh Iyer, VC & MD, Mahindra Finance said, “We are excited to have Shantanu Rege spearhead our Mahindra Rural Housing Finance business and we will look forward to capitalizing his expertise and leadership to explore newer and attractive growth opportunities. I am sure that his experience will hold us in good stead going ahead. I would like to place on record the enormous contribution made by Rajnish during his stint, helping us expand our rural housing business”.

Shantanu Rege, CEO & MD, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance mentioned, “Having witnessed the transformation potential of housing finance within the lives of customers and employees over the past few years, it is a privilege to take charge and lead the business going forward. The rural and affordable housing businesses have tremendous potential for growth. Over the next few years, we hope to transform the company into a leading housing finance franchise which addresses the housing needs of a cross section of customers through innovative solutions and partnerships.”

Rege holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School and has previously worked with McKinsey & Co. and Blackstone in Mumbai prior to joining Mahindra Group.

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance has seen commendable achievements on all fronts viz. digital transformation, institutionalizing robust organizational and people processes and constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to exploring new products, geographies, etc.

