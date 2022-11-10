Madhu Soman is CBO of WION, Zee Business (Linear and Digital)

The announcement is a part of a restructuring in the ZMCL, IDPL and DMCL businesses

Published: Nov 10, 2022 10:52 AM  | 1 min read
Madhu Soman

Zee Media Corp has announced a reshuffle in the ZMCL, IDPL and DMCL businesses.

According to the official statement of the company, the cluster approach is being dismantled to make way for a new management structure. As per the rejig, Madhu Soman will be the CBO of Zee Business and WION, including linear and digital.

Soman will also be a part of the excutive board of ZMCL along with Abhay Ojha, Devdas Krishnan and Joy Chakraborty.

Soman joined WION in August 2022 from Bloomberg LP where he was the Head of Broadcast Sales, Asia-Pacific. He was also the managing editor Reuters Video Service, London, the United Kingdom, between August 2012 and October 2014.

