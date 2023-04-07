Madhav Sheth takes up new role as VP - Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) at Realme

Sheth would continue to look after the India market, reports said

Realme's Madhav Sheth has taken up a new global role as Vice President for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) at the company. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. As per reports, Sheth would continue to look after the India market along with the new role.

“Exciting news! I'm thrilled to announce that I've accepted a new role as VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global). Excited to take this opportunity and contribute to the company's success”, Sheth said in his post.

Sheth is currently serving as Vice President and President of Realme. He spearheads the company’s strategy development, product engineering, business development, market operations, and brand-building initiatives alongside others.

His international background and global vision is set to provide forward-looking strategic guidance for realme's development in the global market. Sheth has his expertise in Strategic Planning, Business Transformation, Entrepreneurship, Building High Performing Teams, and Product Innovation.

Prior to Realme, he was with OPPO for 2 years as Sales Director.

