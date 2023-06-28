LivWell Asia names Wilf Blackburn as Executive Chairman
Prior to that, Blackburn was Regional CEO of Prudential Growth Markets
LivWell Asia, a digital Health and Protection-focused Insuretech operating in Vietnam and India, has appointed Wilf Blackburn as Executive Chairman, effective June 23, 2023.
Blackburn brings with him a track record of driving growth and profitability in emerging markets, including Asia, where LivWell is building its presence in the health and protection segment to address the needs of Millennials and Gen Zs.
Prior to joining LivWell, Blackburn most recently served as the Regional CEO, Insurance Growth Markets for Prudential, where he was responsible for steering 16 markets across Asia and Africa towards accelerated growth. Before this, Wilf was the CEO of Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Prudential Singapore), a position he held for four years.
"Excited to have Wilf join our board and steer our vision," said Nikhil Verma, Group CEO & Co-Founder of LivWell. "He has the transformative mindset, experience, and drive to help us accelerate towards our goal of becoming a leader in Health and Protection in Asia, and I have seen this firsthand during my time with Wilf while he was CEO at Prudential Vietnam," said Nikhil.
"LivWell's vision on health and protection and their strong progress so far has got me excited to join at this early stage and be a part of the rapid building of a digitally enabled insurer for the next generation," said Wilf Blackburn.
"The founding team's ambition to create a regional customer-centric insurance business was key to my interest, as we see a major opportunity to create offerings that are relevant to the emerging generation of Asian consumers," added Blackburn.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dainik Bhaskar names Preeti Arora as Vice President & Head of Gurgaon Branch
She would be responsible for driving business partnerships to enhance the company’s offerings and expand its market presence
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 1:34 PM | 1 min read
Dainik Bhaskar has appointed Preeti Arora as the Vice President and Head of the Gurgaon Branch. She would be responsible for driving business partnerships to enhance the company’s offerings and expand its market presence. In this capacity, she will report to Satyajit Sengupta, the Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer of DB Corp Ltd.
With over 20 years of extensive experience in Media Marketing, Arora brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role as Vice President and Head of the Gurgaon branch at Dainik Bhaskar Group. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of driving sustainable business growth. She had the privilege of working with esteemed media industry giants such as India Today Group and HT Media, further solidifying her expertise and reputation in the field. Her appointment signifies Dainik Bhaskar Group's commitment to leveraging Preeti's valuable insights to enhance operations and achieve continued success in the Gurgaon region.
Arora will play a crucial role in leading and managing operations in the Gurgaon branch of the Dainik Bhaskar Group. Her appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Gurgaon and further enhancing its position in the media industry. Her strategic leadership and vision will contribute to the growth and success of the organization in the Gurgaon region
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gupshup appoints Mike Donohue as Senior VP-Global Sales
Donohue has earlier worked with PayPal, Square, Leanplum and Optimizely
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
Gupshup.io has announced the appointment of Mike Donohue as Senior Vice President of Global Sales.
Mike joins the management team at Gupshup.io and will be responsible for driving overall sales strategy and execution. He will lead the sales teams across regions, nurture and develop customer relationships, as well as identify products and offerings to grow the business.
He will reinforce Gupshup.io’s vision of helping enterprises build a delightful customer experience using its suite of Conversational Engagement products.
“Mike Donohue has deep domain expertise, global sales experience and has helped organizations scale upto hundreds of millions in revenue. He possesses strong customer empathy and a unique combination of creativity and discipline. I'm confident that he'll help us take sales to the next level by driving revenue growth in a predictable way, something that is really critical for a public company, like Gupshup plans to be,” said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.io
Donohue said, "I am thrilled to join the stellar team at Gupshup led by Beerud’s vision of making conversations between brands and their customers fulfilling and delightful. With my experience in sales strategy and building high-performance teams, I look forward to leading Gupshup's sales initiatives worldwide, forging strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Together, we will seize new opportunities, expand our global reach, and empower businesses with cutting-edge conversational AI solutions.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tanushree Radhakrishnan to take on as Nexus Biddable Head - APAC
Radhakrishnan was Head – Biddable for over 2 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Tanushree Radhakrishnan will be taking on the role of Nexus Biddable Head for Asia Pacific. She was Head - Biddable, GroupM Nexus, for 2 years.
In a post on social media, she mentioned "moving on to newer shores". She has also said that the company is looking out for people who are willing to take her place.
Radhakrishnan joined Nexus from Liqvd Asia where she was the Chief Operating Officer.
She was previously with Zentith too.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pernod India's corporate affairs head Yashika Singh quits: Reports
Singh joined the company in August 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 5:09 PM | 1 min read
French spirits giant Pernod Ricard's India head of corporate affairs, Yashika Singh, has resigned, according to media reports.
At Pernod Ricard, Singh headed corporate affairs for the Indian market, with focus on regulatory matters, including related to manufacturing and government policy.
Singh joined the company in August 2021.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amit Midha joins PayTm as AVP of Marketing
The marketing professional was previously heading digital and social media for Oppo
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 11:01 AM | 1 min read
Former Oppo exec Amit Midha has joined PayTm as its AVP of marketing. He announced the move on LinkedIn: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Vice President Marketing at Paytm! Happy to get opportunity to make #HarPaymentDigital and contribute to making #paytm active voice on social media to help connect people with the mainstream economy."
The marketing professional was previously heading Oppo's digital and social media. He has also worked with companies such as Daiko, McCann and Wundermann.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mirum India names Anand Krishna as Director, Brand Management
This is Krishna's second stint at the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 9:43 AM | 2 min read
Mirum India, a Wunderman Thompson company, has announced the appointment of Anand Krishna as the Director Brand Management.
After a rich entrepreneurial journey of close to eight years, Anand has returned to Mirum, where he will reinforce the agency’s standing as a powerhouse in the digital marketing landscape. In his new role, Anand will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction for client brands, and for driving innovation and creativity.
With over 21 years of experience, Anand Krishna's impressive professional journey includes working with some great brands including Raymond Limited and Burp.com, as well as servicing a portfolio of brands like Dr. Reddy's, Castrol, Lakme, and more. Notably, Anand dedicated the last eight years to building a digital experiences company as an entrepreneur.
Reflecting on Anand Krishna's appointment, Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India expressed, "We are thrilled to have Anand back with us at Mirum India; It’s Ghar Wapasi for him. Gathering all the wealth of knowledge and experience, Anand has now returned to Mirum as an intrapreneur with new ideas and perspectives. Anand's rejoining underscores the strong culture we have fostered, where talented individuals choose to return and contribute to our continued success.
Elated with the return, Anand Krishna said, "Returning to Mirum feels like coming home. I am happy to see how Mirum has progressed in the last few years keeping intact the vibrant culture, exceptional talent, and relentless pursuit of digital innovation. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with the talented individuals at Mirum to drive transformative brand experiences and fuel our clients' success.”
Mirum India is delighted to welcome Anand Krishna back to the organization.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zeri Agrawal named General Manager-Business at Initiative
Agrawal was earlier with Nexus Alliance as Senior Business Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 12:10 PM | 1 min read
Zeri Agrawal has been appointed as General Manager-Business at Initiative.
She was earlier with Nexus Alliance as Senior Business Director.
Agrawal is an integrated media marketing specialist with 12+ years' experience in offline planning, buying & implementation and data analysis.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube