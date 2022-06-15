Levi Strauss appoints Amisha Jain to lead S Asia-Middle East & Africa

Levi Strauss & Co. has announced the appointment of a new leader in its commercial organization. Amisha Jain has been named as the company’s new senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA).



She will be responsible for leading the company’s operations in SAMEA.



Jain brings more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, including physical and digital retail, consumer goods and technology.



Most recently, Jain was the chief executive officer at Zivame.



“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic, proven leader to the company,” said Seth Ellison, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Levi Strauss & Co. “Amisha’s years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth.”



“I am excited to join LS&Co. and the Levi’s® a brand—one that I have always admired as a consumer and a business leader. The team has had an incredible journey thus far, and I am delighted to be part of this passionate and high-performing group. Together we will strive to take the brand to even greater heights in the region,” said Jain.



Jain fills this role following the transition of Sanjeev Mohanty in late 2021. Mohanty, the company’s previous senior vice president and managing director of SAMEA, is currently Levi Strauss & Co.’s senior vice president and managing director of the U.S. and Canada.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)