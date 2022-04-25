Lenovo appoints Amit Luthra as MD for Infrastructure Solutions Group India

Lenovo has announced Amit Luthra as the new Managing Director for its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) business in India.

In this role, Luthra will lead and build Lenovo ISG’s business in India. Based in Bengaluru, he will also play a key role in advocating Lenovo’s end-to-end offerings from the pocket to the data center to the cloud and in driving customer confidence in the data center business across the market. He will be instrumental in growing the edge, hybrid cloud, High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, Hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) and storage solutions portfolio and strengthening ISG’s relationships with the partner ecosystem.



Luthra brings over 1.5 decades of experience in planning and leading strategic enterprise IT businesses and building efficient teams. Most recently, he was the Director & GM for Dell’s storage platform solutions. Luthra has held various leadership positions during his time with other leading companies such as Sun Microsystems, and HCL. Over the years, he has acquired deep technical expertise, especially in virtualization, cloud, storage, compute, and networking platforms.



Reflecting on Amit’s appointment, Sumir Bhatia, President, Lenovo ISG, Asia Pacific, said, “We are really excited to welcome Amit as the India Managing Director to drive new levels of business growth in India. He joins us at the right time as we expand the ISG portfolio and commence another powerful year to help organizations and businesses transform to transcend. India is a critical market for us; Amit’s expertise and intelligence will help us accelerate intelligent transformation for the data-centered.”



Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, India, Lenovo Group, added, “Amit’s appointment is an impetus to our data center and infrastructure solutions portfolio, as we continue to invest in India. Together, Lenovo is poised to become the leading Everything as-a-service partner for businesses of all sizes. We are delighted to have Amit join us to help organizations successfully navigate today’s technological transitions.”



“I am thrilled to be joining Lenovo and taking charge of the ISG business in India. The industry is experiencing an exciting phase as businesses increasingly invest in long term infrastructure solutions to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. As I take the reins in this dynamic region, I hope to build on our successes and help deliver world-class cutting-edge solutions,” said Amit Luthra, MD – India, Lenovo ISG.

