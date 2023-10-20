Laurent Simon steps down as Chief Creative Officer at VMLY&R

Parag Milk Foods Limited, a manufacturer and marketer of dairy-FMCG products, has announced the appointment of Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization. He served as the Managing Director of Lactalis India, a division of the world's largest dairy conglomerate, for over a decade. Additionally, he held the position of Managing Director at Amul for more than ten years. With over three decades of dairy experience, he is a well-known industry veteran who has made substantial contributions to the business.

“With extensive expertise in managing significant procurement operations and a deep understanding of innovative approaches to enhance yields through close collaboration with farmers, while ensuring sustained quality, Srivastava stands as an industry leader. His presence is poised to be instrumental in Parag Milk Foods' journey toward a new era of leadership and growth. Having been a pioneering force in establishing and maintaining organized brands within a sector primarily dominated by regional and unorganized entities, he is well-positioned to unlock the vast potential of the organized Indian market demand for Parag Milk Foods,” stated a press release.

In his previous roles Srivastava has left a prominent mark with his unwavering commitment, strategic acumen, and innovative thinking. His keen insight and vast knowledge have consistently driven efficiency improvements, fortified brand sustainability, and elevated the consumer experience.

On this development, Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, said, “Rahul Kumar’s exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the Dairy realm align perfectly with Parag Milk Foods’s vision. His ability for blending traditional strategies with contemporary innovations is exactly what we need in these ever-evolving times. He will help in leading our strategy for profitable growth and also pursue the market opportunities associated with the dairy- FMCG sector and growing global nutrition demand. We are confident that with his leadership, the company will continue to deliver sustainable higher business growth.”

Srivastava's educational background is equally impressive, having earned his engineering degree from the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Roorkee. He continued his academic career after completing postgraduate studies at the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).