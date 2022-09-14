Kohler names David Kohler as President and CEO

Kohler has elected President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler to the additional role of Chair of the Board, following the passing of Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr.

David will chair the Board of Directors and Executive Committee in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer.

“The board is confident in David’s deep experience, strong leadership, and passion for bold innovation to continue driving our company forward well into the future. David has proven to be an inspiring and forward-thinking leader for our associates around the world, including in times of uncertainty throughout the global financial crisis, the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and a variety of other challenges,” the company stated. “David understands the importance of developing a strong culture of dedicated associates passionate about innovating, inspiring, and delighting our customers. He draws upon the legacy of past Kohler leaders and our company’s established framework – grounded in our mission and guiding principles – to ensure company stability, sustained growth, and long-term success.”

“I learned so much from my father, including a tireless strong work ethic, leading with candor and humility, and always driving to innovate. He believed that you must have passion for whatever you do in life if you want to be successful. Working alongside him for decades showcased the impact of embracing an entrepreneurial spirit, not being afraid to fail, and always striving for accuracy and consistency. He left an indelible mark on me personally and professionally,” David said of his father Herbert V. Kohler, Jr.

