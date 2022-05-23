JSW One Platforms names Gaurav Sachdeva as CEO

Gaurav Sachdeva has been appointed as the CEO of JSW One Platforms, an e-commerce venture by JSW Group. This ecommerce business aims to bring transparency, timely delivery, trust and ease-of-doing-business digitally for MSMEs. Gaurav transitioned from his role at JSW Ventures where he led venture capital investments for the fund. In his role as the CEO of JSW One Platforms, he aims to create a nimble organization backed by the credibility and scale of JSW Group to create a robust transparent platform that will ease buying and selling of steel and other products for manufacturing and construction MSMEs in the country.

JSW One Platforms has identified key areas of development to spur growth in the MSME sector. According to Government of India estimates, MSMEs account for 40% of India’s total exports with manufacturing sector contributing 6.11% of GDP. JSW Group’s presence in steel, cement and paints sectors places it in a unique position to offer these important home-building materials through a single integrated technology platform. JSW One Platforms also has collaborations with other non-competing manufacturing and construction material brands to market them on its tech platform.

Speaking on the CEO’s appointment, Parth Jindal, Director of JSW One Platforms said, “JSW One Platforms adds depth to our understanding and connect with MSMEs across India. We are proud to build a digital platform for a new India and are happy to welcome Gaurav to lead our biggest investment in the digital space. JSW One Platforms has been established with the vision to leverage our manufacturing and distribution strength in steel, cement and paints businesses to build a technology-enabled one-stop-solution for the manufacturing and construction segments. I am confident that Gaurav and his team will create the largest and most distinct technology business in India.”

Gaurav brings onboard the experience of building JSW Ventures. Prior to setting up JSW Ventures in 2015, Gaurav has experience of working in leading institutions like Citibank, Bank of America and Infosys. JSW One will soon be constituting an ESOP policy for all its employees. JSW One is built by passionate individuals, who want to build for India. JSW One’s ESOP programme will help build a strong ownership and performance culture in the company.

Speaking on his appointment Gaurav Sachdeva said, “We are excited to build a digital first organisation that will be an essential platform contributing to India’s MSME ecosystem. Our ESOP Plan will be a wealth-creation initiative where every team member can reap the benefits of their efforts in an equitable manner while encouraging high growth performance and reinforcing pride in what we have set out to accomplish. We have created a strong business team to capitalize the growth opportunities we see for our e-commerce business. Our team is a healthy mix of talent from B2B and B2C internet companies. We’re confident of building the largest e-commerce platform delivering transparent pricing and availability of materials to MSMEs in India.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)