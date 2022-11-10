Joy Chakraborty to continue to be CBO post ZMCL restructuring

Zee Media Corp has announced a structural change in the management of ZMCL, IDPL and DMCL businesses.



The shift, says the company, is a part of its plan to dismantle its cluster approach and make way for a new management structure.



Joy Chakraborty, who joined Zee Media as its Chief Business Officer in August, retains his role even after the restructuring.



He will continue to oversee Marketing, Distribution and Revenue functions as per the company’s statement.



Chakraborty has also been elected to the Executive Board of the company along with Abhay Ojha, Madhu Soman and Devdas Krishnan to ensure the smooth functioning of the new management.



With close to three decades of experience in Media, The Harvard alumnus has has served stints at TV-18 and the Times of India Group in the past.

