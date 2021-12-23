Jacob Mathew resigns from India Ahead

According to sources, he is headed to a big media house

Senior TV journalist Jacob Mathew has resigned from India Ahead news channel, according to sources. He had been the Director (News) of India Ahead for about one and a half years.

As per highly placed sources, Mathew will start a new innings with a big media house and can make the announcement soon.

Mathew has more than 28 years of experience in journalism. His career includes stints with organizations like CNN IBN, India TV, ANI, Reuters and News 24. He has worked in various departments, including reporting and input.

