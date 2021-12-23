Jacob Mathew resigns from India Ahead

According to sources, he is headed to a big media house

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 23, 2021 11:33 AM
jacob mathwe

Senior TV journalist Jacob Mathew has resigned from India Ahead news channel, according to sources. He had been the Director (News) of India Ahead for about one and a half years.

As per highly placed sources, Mathew will start a new innings with a big media house and can make the announcement soon.

Mathew has more than 28 years of experience in journalism. His career includes stints with organizations like CNN IBN, India TV, ANI, Reuters and News 24. He has worked in various departments, including reporting and input.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Jacob mathew India ahead TV news advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
byju's

Byju’s appoints Himanshu Bajaj as Head of Business-Byju’s Learning Centre
16 minutes ago

Sachin Singla

Disney+ Hotstar's Sachin Singla joins Mosaic Wellness as Chief Revenue Officer
4 hours ago

Himanshu Chakrawarti

Snapdeal ropes in Himanshu Chakrawarti as President
23 hours ago