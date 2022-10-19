Jacob Mathew joins TV9 Network as Coordinating Editor

Senior journalist Jacob Mathew has begun his new innings with TV9 Network. Mathew has joined TV9 Digital as Coordinating Editor and will look after the affairs of all Digital Channels, OTT-News9 Plus and Convergence of the TV9 Network.

Mathew resigned from the Post of Vice President in News 24 (BAG Network) to begin his new association with the news network. In his second tenure at BAG Network, he was looking after the strategy -planning for the Satellite and Digital platforms of the group. He was also supervising the administration of ISOMES (BAG Network’s Training Institute).

Mathew has more than 30 years of experience in Media. In his career as a journalist, he has been associated with many International and National media houses like Reuters, ANI, India TV, CNN- IBN, News 24 etc. In different capacities as a Reporter, Assignment Head, Input Editor to Vice President.

