iTV Network names Ajay Sharma as President - Digital & Print Sales - Government Vertical

iTV network has appointed Ajay Sharma as President - Digital and Print sales in Government Vertical. He joins the company from Zee Media Corporation Limited where he was National Head for the network Channels.

In his new role, Ajay will be responsible for strengthening the digital and print revenue of Government vertical for the entire network. Ajay has held numerous leadership positions throughout his career. He has worked with various media houses viz. News Nation, Star News, ABP News, India TV, The Pioneer and The Indian Express.

With over 22 years of experience, Ajay is a turnaround specialist with considerable exposure in managing channel growth in Government, Corporate and Retail Sales. He is an expert in interfacing with top bureaucrats, Ministers of Central & State Ministries, and political parties and has managed the 2019 Lok Sabha and State Assembly Elections effectively.

Speaking on his appointment, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “I am thrilled that Ajay has joined us as President Digital and Print – Govt. Vertical. iTV network is a strong brand with talented people, facing an imperative for change as the media landscape evolves. Ajay is a strong leader with a great track record in delivering transformational change. He has worked successfully in talent-driven organisations, with government and regulators, and has a thorough understanding of the media industry.”

Sharing his thoughts on his new role, Ajay said, "I am thrilled to be joining ITV Network. The network has an excellent reputation for providing high-quality news and information to its viewers, and I look forward to providing strategic & operative direction to the business, driving the volumes in assigned states and contributing to the growth and success in the print and digital domain.”

