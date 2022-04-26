iTV Network appoints Sudhir S Raval as Consulting Editor

Raval is a veteran journalist and has 2,000 articles and columns to his credit

iTV network has announced the appointment of Sudhir S. Raval as Consulting Editor. Sudhir is a veteran journalist, columnist and political analyst from Gujarat. He is well-known for his credible, brave, unbiased and pro-people journalism since the last three decades.

Raval has a stronghold in investigative journalism, research and reference, election coverage, surveys, data- analysis and parliamentary affairs.

Authored around 2000 articles and columns published in Gujarati as well as English media, Sudhir has interviewed many eminent personalities from varied sectors across the nation in print, electronic and digital media. His books 'Swarnim Gujarat Ni Swarnim Safar' on Gujarat Model governance and 'Swarnim Gujarat Sansadiya Smrutika-2010', 'The Warrior' and it's hindi edition 'Janyoddha' are prestigious feathers in his cap.

Speaking on Raval's new role with iTV network, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “We believe that the market is evolving rapidly, throwing up unique opportunities. Sudhir has an impressive career with significant achievements and I am looking forward to our partnership. We see significant opportunities in the market and I am pleased with the momentum we are seeing and Sudhir will continue to accelerate our growth trajectory.

I'm incredibly honored to be joining the team at iTV network, said Raval. "I look forward to working with the talented editors and reporters to define what's next for India news. The network has such a rich history, and I'm excited to be a part of its future."

