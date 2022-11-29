Integral Ad Science appoints Khurrum Malik as Chief Marketing Officer

Integral Ad Science has announced the appointment of Khurrum Malik as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective immediately. Malik will accelerate market growth initiatives for IAS and lead its global marketing strategy. Malik will be based in New York and report directly to Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer.

Malik is a technology marketing leader with a broad range of experience driving growth for public and private companies. Most recently, Malik was Head of Global Business Marketing at Spotify, where he led business marketing, creative, product marketing, measurement, and analytics teams within Spotify’s advertising business. Previously, he served as CMO of Compass, a real estate technology platform, and was Head of Product Marketing at Meta. Malik holds an MBA, M.S., and B.A. from the University of Virginia.

“Khurrum’s impressive background and passion for technology and marketing will be instrumental to driving our go-to-market strategies and increasing awareness of our value proposition,” said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer IAS. “We are excited for him to lead the marketing effort for IAS.”

“IAS has set the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. I look forward to working with the entire IAS team to ensure global marketers, publishers, and media platforms understand how best to leverage our technology and insights to activate brand-safe and ROI-driven campaigns,” said Malik.

Malik is a recognized industry leader, having guided teams to win Cannes Lions (Gold), AdAge Creativity, Webby, and Internet Advertising Bureau awards.





