InMobi appoints Susannah Llewellyn as VP of Agency Partnerships for Asia Pacific
She will be based in Singapore
InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, today announced that it has appointed Susannah Llewellyn as VP of Agency Partnerships for Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, she will be responsible for driving InMobi’s strategic growth with key media agency partners and holding companies in the region.
Susannah brings with her over two decades of experience to the role. Prior to joining InMobi, Susannah was the Business Agency Director at Google, Asia Pacific. Susannah was a part of the agency ecosystem for more than 13 years, having built multi-market experience during her time at Wavemaker which spanned across six years in MENA and four years in London. This was preceded by a three-year stint at Carat’s London office. With this wide experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge to InMobi from the media, technology and digital space, across a variety of different roles.
“Susannah is a seasoned leader within the media industry, and we are excited to have her lead the agency charter for InMobi across Asia Pacific,” said Rishi Bedi, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at InMobi. “Given her vast ad tech and agency background, Susannah is well-positioned to drive our growth in the region through localized go-to-market strategies across our global platforms.”
Commenting on her appointment, Susannah added, “My depth of experience across the various facets of the media industry including ad tech, agency, and digital marketing will bring valuable insight to my new role at InMobi. I’m passionate about the rapidly evolving media landscape and look forward to leading the regional team as we continue to extend our agency partnerships throughout APAC.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Awign appoints Rohit Gupta as SVP of Business Development
Gupta has worked for organisations like Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International previously
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 1:20 PM | 2 min read
Work-as-a-service platform Awign has today announced the appointment of Rohit Gupta as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. This move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its leadership team and achieve rapid business growth.
With more than 12 years of industry experience, Rohit will be responsible for building sustainable demand growth for Awign. Prior to joining Awign, Rohit has driven business growth at several large-scaled organizations such as Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International. During his last stint as Head of Growth at Shadowfax, Rohit was responsible for building a high performing sales team, and directly leading 10X growth for the organization. With an MBA from IIM Lucknow in Finance, Rohit has formerly also worked in finance and revenue planning roles contributing to business growth and profitability.
Speaking on the appointment, Annanya Sarthak, Co-Founder & CEO, Awign said “We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to Awign’s leadership team. Rohit will play a critical role in driving the next phase of Awign’s expansion, through his strategic thinking, rigour and proven capabilities in propelling business growth.”
Rohit Gupta, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Awign said “It gives me great pleasure to be a part of Awign during its exciting phase of advancing towards the future of work and expanding to the next level. As we dive into the next tranche of growth at Awign, I’m excited to establish a sustainable demand engine, and develop strategic initiatives to strengthen our market positioning. I look forward to being a part of this journey of revolutionizing gig work with Awign. “
In order to build a world-class team, Awign is seeking to expand its team and recruit additional leadership talent for product, customer solutions, supply acquisition and demand marketing roles. Additionally, in CY2023, the company plans to expand its business development team with a focus on driving tech-enabled work fulfilment and shaping the future of work in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nandan Srinath moves on from the Times Group
Srinath was the Executive President at Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL), the holding company of Radio Mirchi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
Nandan Srinath has announced his departure from The Times Group after 22 years with the company. Srinath was the Executive President at Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL), the holding company of Radio Mirchi.
Announcing his move, he wrote: "Significant life update! Two weeks ago, I stepped off the corporate treadmill.
A decade in FMCG & advertising before 22 years with The Times Group - it was time for me to leave my safe space. The next two decades have to be about channelling my boundless curiosity and restless energy into new knowledge and new domains - to go from the finite into the infinite.
'Once you get rid of everything you can do anything'
India’s growth will be shaped by local consumption & new entrepreneurs – and I will be mentoring, advising, cajoling, scolding and mildly abusing several of them! Watch this space. Or hit me up!
As I leave the Times Group, I cannot overstate the immense contribution the shareholders & leaders of this group have made to my personal growth. I am grateful for their support, mentorship and guidance. I pin many bookmarks proudly in this book and will always be cheering for them as the group steps from strength to strength."
During his time at the Times Group, Srinath managed the strategic functions - Marketing, Creative Services, Digital and International business. He was earlier associated with ENIL from 2006 to 2009 as COO. He has over 25 years of experience in marketing, sales and general management across media and FMCG sectors.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DViO Digital elevates Vivek Kumar Anand to CBO
He will continue to head Strategy, Performance, Media and Tech divisions along with other roles and responsibilities
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:35 PM | 3 min read
DViO Digital, a Full Stack Growth Company, has elevated Vivek Kumar Anand as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). Vivek is an integral part of the DViO founding team and has worked with 100+ global brands and on thousands of campaigns, with a team of 200+ growth experts operating in 4+ countries and 10+ markets.
As Chief Business Officer, he will continue to head Strategy, Performance, Media and Tech divisions along with other roles and responsibilities. In addition to that, he will also work as a growth champion, given his proven record of achieving fast growth and bold innovation despite significant market headwinds. He will now work towards expanding and nurturing this culture, capabilities, and services to all clients and markets.
As a Director of Business and Innovation, he oversaw strategic consulting, go-to-market strategies, performance marketing, data and analytics, and tech solutions that enabled superior consumer experiences for associated brands. He was also responsible for the agency's growth and expansion, penetrating and developing global markets, introducing service lines, product portfolios, and strategic partnerships. With his strong acumen and exposure to the understanding of what each market needs, a clever mix of innovation and disruption, deep understanding of user behaviours, and modelling the business and offerings to create a solution for the clients, he has led and driven several opportunities for DViO Digital to grow overall meaningfully.
Reflecting on his promotion and the company's growth, Vivek Kumar Anand said, "The key to every campaign and everything we do at DViO ensures that a clear purpose drives it. As Mark Twain said - The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. One of our most important 'WHY' is this singular objective to drive 'GROWTH' for our clients, people, and all associated stakeholders. The other significant 'Why' is happiness in everything we do. It is an important measurement metric to gauge and validate our internal success. These happy people have helped deliver top-notch work that ultimately has led to acquiring clients who are leaders in their respective categories, multi-country expansion and a very healthy balance sheet. Hence, even during the recent COVID-19/pandemic, having such a diverse sector portfolio and healthy balance sheet benefitted and helped DViO Digital endure and sustain itself effortlessly without thinking about layoffs or salary cuts."
Founder & CEO of DViO Digital, Sowmya Iyer, spoke about Vivek's new elevated role and responsibility, saying, "He is incredible and has made building DViO easier. His balanced yet focused strategies, coupled with guided approaches, have successfully led us to growth and only growth and strengthened our foothold in manifold ways. I wish him all the best for his new role and look forward to our next decade."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HT Media Group appoints Ramesh Menon as CEO of its audio biz
Menon was previously the Group CEO of packaged food and beverage company Wingreens Farms
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:08 PM | 2 min read
HT Media Group today appointed industry veteran Ramesh Menon as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its audio business as it continues to innovate with broadcast formats across channels and platforms. The Group's popular radio brands like Fever, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.
Menon is a business leader with over three decades and has held general management positions in family-owned businesses as well as global corporations in the FMCG, retail, manufacturing, telecom, and media sectors, including Future Retail, HyperCITY Retail, Reliance Communications, Airtel, and PepsiCo. Most recently, Menon was the Group CEO of packaged food and beverage company Wingreens Farms. This is Menon's second stint at HT Media Group.
Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director and CEO, HT Media Group said, ""At HT Media Group, we strive to provide insightful and relevant content to a diverse audience. I am delighted to welcome Ramesh Menon back to the team. I am confident that Ramesh's ability to create engaging and compelling content will resonate with our audience and help unlock the potential of our audio business as it innovates to stay relevant to our ever-changing audience preferences."
Ramesh Menon, CEO – Audio, HT Media Group, said, “I am excited to join HT Media Group and look forward to contributing to our sustained efforts to scale growth sustainably and profitably.”
Menon was CEO of HT Media Group's Radio Business, where he changed and pivoted the business to become a digital-led audio and music organization. Before that, he was Chief Business Officer – Digital Innovation & New Business, where he launched many new products and platforms for HT Media Group.
HT Media Group enjoys wide-reaching popularity and has built reliable credibility across its Print brands Hindustan Times, Hindustan, and Mint. It runs top-rated Internet businesses, including Shine.com, OTT Play, Shine.com, Slurrp, Healthshots, TechCircle, and VC Circle. It also operates news and research platforms VCCircle, TechCircle, and EdgeInsights focused on serving the investment and enterprise technology communities.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Neeraj Kanitkar joins Fundamental as Co-Founder and ECD
Kanitkar was previously with Taproot Dentsu
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 10:54 AM | 2 min read
Neeraj Kanitkar, former ECD at Taproot Dentsu and DDB Mudra, has joined Fundamental as Co–founder and ECD. With 15 years of experience under his belt, Neeraj has steered brands and creative teams to deliver campaigns that have worked with consumers and connoisseurs alike. Best known for his work on Facebook and Meta, Neeraj has worked on many noteworthy accounts including McDonald’s, Stayfree, McDowell’s No.1, Lenovo, WhatsApp, Myntra, Star Sports (IPL), Times of India and FirstPost. Notching up hundreds of metals at The One Show, D&AD, Spikes, AdFest, Abbys and Effies.
Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO said, “Nishant, Anand and I unanimously agreed that to start building Fundamental we need people who will own the place and everything we hope it will come to stand for – Neeraj is the ideal choice to have at the ground floor. His talent, leadership qualities and approach to advertising make him a perfect fit and his ability to reason, debate and present a strong point of view is just what the agency needs in order to build a system where everyone isn’t just blindly agreeing with one another but actively thinking through every job on the table. Fundamental doesn't have to welcome him aboard – I’d just say he’s home.”
Neeraj Kanitkar said, "An advertising agency can be the most wonderful, magical place. When you get to create work while laughing, crying, bickering, violently disagreeing and on the rare occasion agreeing with people who love advertising as much as you do. I have learnt to love the chaos, the anxiety and the unpredictability of the creative process. And that's what I hope we can recreate on repeat with Fundamental. Because once you do that, then work that works, work that wows clients and consumers alike, work that comes back to you as WhatsApp forwards, will follow."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ambrish Kaushik joins EaseMyTrip as Creative Head
Prior to this, Kaushik was the Senior Creative Specialist at VDX.tv
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 6:14 PM | 1 min read
Ambrish Kaushik has been appointed as Creative Head at EaseMyTrip, the online travel company. He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I'm excited to start my new job as a Creative Head in Easemytrip.com”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Kaushik was with VDX.tv for more than 12.5 years and last held the position of Senior Creative Specialist at the company. He was responsible for transforming complex things into easy & creative interfaces that speak to the end user’s goals while being updated with the latest design trends and cutting-edge technologies.
As per his profile, Kaushik had taken a three-month career break due to medical issues. “I am on proper rest from Feb 2023, side by side I am also updating my professional skills so I can utile every single time of my time”, he mentioned on LinkedIn.
Kaushik is a seasoned professional and has successfully worked on creative ideas, storyboarding, pitching innovative solutions, supervision, and mentoring the team to achieve the results with high-quality standards.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fabindia names Rajeshwari Srinivasan as CEO
Prior to joining Fabindia, she has held executive roles at various Tata Group companies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 5:49 PM | 1 min read
Fabindia has announced the appointment of Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to media reports. The appointment is effective April 2023.
Srinivasan succeeds Viney Singh, who has decided to retire.
Srinivasan has more than 30 years of experience in FMCG, retail, luxury and hospitality sectors. Prior to joining Fabindia, she has held executive roles at various TATA Group companies, most recently with Titan Company.
“We are confident that under her leadership, Fabindia’s business will continue to focus on sustainable growth and generate a positive impact for our stakeholders and shareholders,” media reports quoted William Bissell, Managing Director, Fabindia, as saying.
Srinivasan holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a post graduate diploma holder in business administration from Madras Christian College and is a Chevening scholar.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube