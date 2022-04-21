Initiative Global CEO Amy Armstrong joins Amazon Ads
Armstrong has been appointed as Director of Global Customer Development
Amazon Ads has appointed Amy Armstrong as the Director of Global Customer Development, as per media reports.
Armstrong joins from IPG Mediabrands' Initiative where she was the Global CEO.
She will be overseeing the global accounts at Amazon Ads.
Armstrong was with Initiative for over 5 years.
She was earlier associated with FCB Global too.
