Initiative Global CEO Amy Armstrong joins Amazon Ads

Armstrong has been appointed as Director of Global Customer Development

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 21, 2022 10:32 AM  | 1 min read
Amy

Amazon Ads has appointed Amy Armstrong as the Director of Global Customer Development, as per media reports.

Armstrong joins from IPG Mediabrands' Initiative where she was the Global CEO.

She will be overseeing the global accounts at Amazon Ads.

Armstrong was with Initiative for over 5 years.

She was earlier associated with FCB Global too.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Initiative Amy Armstrong Amazon Ads advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Republic

Republic appoints Anand Sreenivasan as National Head - Branded Content
1 hour ago

Coinswitch

CoinSwitch appoints Ankit Vengurlekar as first Editor-in-Chief
20 hours ago

ikea

IKEA India appoints Adosh Sharma as Country Expansion Manager
21 hours ago