Ingram Micro's Naved Chaudhary takes on role of Marketing Head, India

Ingram Micro India has announced a leadership change in their Marketing organization in India. Naved Chaudhary, currently working as Marketing Operations Head has taken over the role of Marketing Head, India, effective 1st November 2021.

Naved brings a rich experience of over 20 years spanning multiple assignments in Marketing Communications & Brand Management and has proven his versatility in managing diverse businesses. Prior to joining Ingram in 2012, he has worked with brands like Luminous, Wynncom, Hamdard, DS Group, etc. He has considerable expertise in launching new products and building teams from scratch.

Naved moves up the ladder and takes over this role from Sailajanandan Nayak (SN), who has joined the Global Marketing team as the APAC Head of Modern Marketing. In his new role, SN will focus on growing the Technology Solutions business through innovative content and impactful digital marketing initiatives. Most recently, SN headed marketing efforts in India where he was instrumental in unifying the marketing teams across different business units into a full-stack internal marketing organization.

Commenting on the development, Naved Chaudhary said that he is looking forward to the new assignment and would make sure to carry the good work done in the area of Marketing. New-age solutions would be high on the agenda apart from being more relevant to the Industry and channel. 2022 would be a year to look forward to new innovations and activations.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)