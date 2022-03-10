India Sanitation Coalition makes key appointments

Eden Menon appointed as Head – Advocacy, Branding & Communication, and Neomi Lobo as Head Private Sector Unit

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 10, 2022 1:30 PM
ISC

The India Sanitation Coalition has recently made some leadership appointments as part of its efforts to grow and expand.

While Eden Menon has been appointed as Head – Advocacy, Branding & Communication, Neomi Lobo will be joining as Head Private Sector Unit ISC from HSBC Bank.

ISC is a multi-stakeholder platform that brings together the private sector, government, financial institutions, civil society groups, media, donors/bi-lateral/multilateral, experts, etc. to work in the sanitation space to drive sustainable sanitation through a partnership model.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags India Sanitation Coalition Eden Menon Neomi Lobo advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Haptik

Haptik names Prashant Rao as Senior VP-Customer Value & Experience
1 day ago

Prathyusha Agarwal

Byju's appoints Prathyusha Agarwal as Chief Business Officer - Early Learn
1 day ago

Good Glamm

Good Glamm Group names Chandrama Deshmukh as Head of Content
1 day ago