India Sanitation Coalition makes key appointments

Eden Menon appointed as Head – Advocacy, Branding & Communication, and Neomi Lobo as Head Private Sector Unit

The India Sanitation Coalition has recently made some leadership appointments as part of its efforts to grow and expand.

While Eden Menon has been appointed as Head – Advocacy, Branding & Communication, Neomi Lobo will be joining as Head Private Sector Unit ISC from HSBC Bank.

ISC is a multi-stakeholder platform that brings together the private sector, government, financial institutions, civil society groups, media, donors/bi-lateral/multilateral, experts, etc. to work in the sanitation space to drive sustainable sanitation through a partnership model.

