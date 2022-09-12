IKEA India’s country commercial manager Kavitha Rao quits

IKEA India’s country commercial manager Kavitha Rao has decided to end her eight-year-long stint with the company.

Announcing her decision in a LinkedIn post, Rao wrote,” It is said that the journey never ends. When one has walked a path for a while, it is time to think of the next. Of course, it is the end of something, but most definitely is the beginning of something new. After close to 8 years with IKEA India, this path has come to an end and a new one will begin shortly.



I am grateful to all the leaders, mentors and coaches at IKEA who have supported me through these past years. I am thankful to all my colleagues at IKEA, whose support has been a great source of strength to do all that we did, navigating the many challenges, celebrating the many successes and learning from the failures along the way. #gratitude #togetherness. Looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Rao was promoted as the Swedish furniture giant’s India country commercial manager in May 2019. She joined the company in 2015.

