HPCL gets Amit Garg as Director of Marketing
He was previously the Executive Director of Renewable Energy at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced the appointment of Amit Garg as Director of Marketing. Garg was previously the Executive Director of Renewable Energy at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Garg is a veteran in the Oil and Gas sector, having served 35 years across various Indian markets. He led Indraprastha Gas Ltd as a whole-time director from 2019 to 2021.
He has a background in electronics and marketing.
Messagebyte Technologies ropes in Tejwant Singh Lamba to head Enterprise Business
Lamba will operate in the capacity of an independent director in the organisation
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Delhi-based telecommunications firm Messagebyte Technologies has onboarded Serial Entrepreneur Tejwant Singh Lamba as their head of enterprise business in the capacity of an independent director in their organisation.
According to a spoke person in the organisation, this stands to be a pattern-breaking step in the enterprise communications and messaging industry, where the exchanges of key manpower and top management are seen usually among a very close-knit circle of top 30-40 Telemarketers.
The CEO, Saurabh Pathak quoted "Being an industry hit severely by regular shifts of customer loyalty and having a very narrow gap for profit margins, it seemed important to break the ease with which client loyalty is regularly misused by certain key players, causing damages to both the enterprise and the telemarketers, also not allowing new innovations and policy level integrations to travel down the pipe. Having 20 + year experience of in building brands, we expect Lamba to introduce a culture of pricing awareness and scalable technology acceptance among the new-gen businesses these days. "
On his appointment as Head Of Enterprise business, Lamba said, "Message Byte innings will be my debut in the T20 era world of building brands, businesses & customers via new age cutting edge software solutions, web3 & blockchain."
Pallavi Chakravarti of DDB Mudra moves on
Chakravarti, Creative Head, West, joined DDB Mudra in May 2021 from Taproot Dentsu
By Neeta Nair | Dec 28, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head, West, DDB Mudra, has put in her papers after a year-and-half-long stint at the agency. Chakravarti joined DDB Mudra in May 2021 from Taproot Dentsu where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director.
DDB Mudra has confirmed the development while Chakravarti was unavailable for comment. Not much is known about her next move. In a career spanning over 17 years, Chakravarti has been instrumental in building effective brand campaigns across categories. She has worked with brands like Stayfree, Facebook, Airtel, Parle, Uber, Pepsi and Times of India among others. Previously, she has worked with Saatchi & Saatchi, JWT and Grey.
The DDB Mudra Group is a marketing and creative services group in India, part of the DDB Worldwide Group. It offers capabilities from brand strategy, campaign design, experience design, digital strategy, content solutions, media planning and buying, analytics and reporting to shopper marketing, through agency brands –DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Interbrand, Track, Mudramax and TracyLocke.
GroupM elevates Navin Khemka as CEO of EssenceMediacom, S Asia
Sonali Malaviya named Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 2:12 PM | 3 min read
Following GroupM’s announcement of a global merger of Essence and MediaCom to form EssenceMediacom earlier this year, GroupM India has announced the elevations of Navin Khemka as CEO and Sonali Malaviya as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia. Both will drive the integration of the digital and data-driven DNA of Essence with MediaCom's multichannel, audience planning and strategic media expertise, facilitating client growth globally through an agile response to an ever-evolving media landscape.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “Both Navin and Sonali are inspirational leaders and under their leadership for MediaCom and Essence, they have been consistent in their efforts for the transformation of agency businesses. With both agencies coming together we all are very excited and confident that we will continue to strengthen our client relationships and continue to focus on our people and capabilities. I congratulate both Navin and Sonali on their new roles and I am certain that this will be a formidable force in bringing some of the best work for our clients.”
Rupert McPetrie, CEO – EssenceMediacom APAC said: “The appointment of Navin as CEO and Sonali as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia provides us with very strong leadership and direction as we build our new agency of the future and transform the work we do for our clients. Both have a great track record, both have a firm belief in putting people first, and together will bring new growth to our client's businesses.”
On his elevation, Navin Khemka, CEO - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “I am looking forward to this transformational role for leading the merged agency of Essence and MediaCom. With our best-in-class data and digital-led solutions, I am confident that we will be able to future-proof our talent and offer new services. Thanks to all our clients for their continued trust and partnership. Our clients can now look forward to the sophistication from EssenceMediacom that is required to succeed in the new era.”
Navin has over 25 years of experience across networks, working on most aspirational brands. In his previous roles in GroupM, Navin was part of a Mindshare team and was also actively involved in the merger of Maxus & MEC to form Wavemaker, ensuring a seamless transition of people, cultures & clients. Under his leadership in the past four years, MediaCom has scaled new heights.
Sonali Malaviya, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “Clients today expect media to be at the frontline of transformation - delivering rapid, scalable business change in an era of new possibilities. Every day platforms evolve, creators emerge, and communities are formed. A flywheel of change is being powered at the intersection of consumers, content, and technology. I am looking forward to partnering with our highly talented teams and driving that change & achieving growth and transformation in a way that serves our consumers and clients - it is the best time to work in media.”
Sonali has over 20 years of experience in management and media across industries and markets, including senior roles at Mindshare, PHD and MediaCom in multiple markets. She came back to the GroupM family in 2018 where she was leading the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as Senior Vice President, Client Services. In 2021, Sonali was elevated to MD of Essence India.
Both Navin and Sonali will be based out of Gurgaon and while Navin will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia and Rupert McPetrie, CEO – EssenceMediacom APAC, and Sonali will report into Navin. Both will continue to be a part of GroupM South Asia Exco.
Amar Ujala Group names Najeeb Siddiqui as Head Sales West & Rest of Metros
Siddiqui has over 22 years of experience in Sales & Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Amar Ujala Group has appointed Najeeb Siddiqui as Head Sales West and Rest of Metros. He holds more than 22 years of experience in Sales, Marketing and has expertise in non-traditional revenue generation (concept selling).
“I am excited to start this new chapter of my professional career with Amar Ujala Group’s Business Solutions verticals . I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a robust business path for the company in their new phase. as the company has always had a powerful ecosystem of talent and technology to deliver large scale and quality projects apart from BAU,” he said.
Siddiqui started his career with BCCL and later joined Mid-Day Multimedia Ltd. He has also worked with Jagran18 Publications, DB Corp Ltd. where he worked for more than a decade. His last association, before Joining Amar Ujala, was with Rajasthan Patrika Group as Vice President, where he was instrumental in driving the Sales and Brand solutions strategies.
Kumar Shekhar elevated as Deputy Country Manager, Tide India
Kumar has over 16 years of experience in Operations, Servicing, Risk & Fraud Management
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 1:33 PM | 1 min read
Tide, the UK's SME-focused business financial platform, has announced the elevation of Kumar Shekhar as Deputy Country Manager, Tide India.
The announcement follows Tide’s recent market entry into India.
In his new role, Kumar will focus on strengthening Tide’s presence in India, to better meet the needs of Tide members. He will also help position Tide for nationwide growth and realise Tide’s commitment to making it easier for SMEs to do business.
Kumar has more than 16 years of experience in Operations, Servicing, Risk & Fraud Management, Collection, Internal Audit, Headcount & Cost Planning, and Team Management. Before joining Tide, Kumar has served as the Vice President-Risk Operations at PayU Payments and held leadership positions at GE Capital and SBI Card.
DHR Global elevates Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, India
He rejoined the company in September 2020 for a second stint
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
DHR Global has elevated Vikram Chhachhi as Managing Partner, India.
“With his leadership skills and wealth of industry knowledge, we have confidence that he will be successful leading the local teams,” the company has said.
Vikram was first associated with the firm from 2009-2013 before re-joining in September 2020.
“Over the years, he has proven himself to be a key member of the Board & CEO and Consumer & Retail Practices. He has extensive global experience working with diversified conglomerates, business houses and private equity firms across the consumer goods, consumer tech, digital, hospitality, retail, media and entertainment industries. Additionally, he has experience in managing teams, offices and operations – both in-house and outsourced – at the previous firms he worked with and in his corporate stint. We are pleased to have Vikram’s steady, thoughtful leadership in the APAC region,” the company statement said.
Schbang appoints Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director
Prior to this, Joshi was with Wunderman Thompson as Vice President and Senior Creative Director
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, has appointed Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director. Joshi brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, having worked in digital, direct, and mainlines with brands across sectors. He joins from Wunderman Thompson, where he was the Vice President and Senior Creative Director.
At AMFI, he worked with brands like Cello Pens, Johnson & Johnson, and Parag Milk foods. Having played an instrumental role in the marquee campaign, #MutualFundsSahiHai, Joshi is the recipient of many international and national awards like Effies, New York Festivals AME, Advertising Club Bombay, and more.
As it expands globally and in number, the 1000-talent-strong company, Schbang, continues to strengthen its senior leadership. Joshi's role at Schbang will be to trigger strategic and creative thinking that enables ideas to support this evolution in digital. He will work with Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, and Rayomand Patell, Chief Creative Office and Chief Integration officer.
Joshi said on his appointment, "We've all seen many agencies trying to integrate mainline with digital. Either by upscaling their people's skills or by acquisition. Few, if any, have come close to achieving this. However, the good news is that this integration is happening (more easily and effortlessly) from the digital side. Mainly because of their fluidity of thinking and functioning. Schbang is at the forefront of this evolution, and I'm very thankful they've given me the opportunity to be a part of it. I'm excited to see what lies ahead."
Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, commented on his joining, "Kashyap is a powerful creative force. In a world that has become obsessed with the glitz of treatment and packaging, Kashyap is the sort who is more interested in the insides of the bonnet. I see him becoming a serious contributor to the elevation of our craft by strengthening the insights we chase and the questions we ask.”
