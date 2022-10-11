Hormuzd Masani re-elected as President of Asia Pacific Audit Bureaux of Certification

At the International Federation of Audit Bureaux of Certification (IFABC) General Assembly held recently, Hormuzd Masani, Secretary General of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) India, was unanimously re-elected as the President of Asia Pacific Audit Bureaux of Certification (APABC) as well as Executive Board Member of IFABC (Hon Treasurer).



Other members on the IFABC Executive Board besides India are representatives of member Bureaux from Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and USA.

Masani has been representing Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) India on the Executive Board of IFABC continuously since the year 2008. IFABC at its General Assembly discussed ways and means to deliver best practices and innovation in auditing and media measurement on a global scale. IFABC provides its members a forum to share knowledge and develop collaborative solutions that support trust and transparency in media Masani is the Secretary General of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), India since December 1998.



ABC India was established in the year 1948 and is the founder member of International Federation of Audit Bureaux of Certification (IFABC). ABC India audits and certifies circulation figures of over 750 member publications every six months

