Hormuz Bana elevated to Director of Marketing at JioCinema
Bana was promoted in April after serving as Senior Manager - Marketing, Digital Ventures for over two years
Creative marketer Hormuz Bana has been elevated to Director of Marketing at JioCinema. Bana's LinkedIn profile suggests that he was promoted in April after serving as Senior Manager - Marketing, Digital Ventures for over two years.
He joined Viacom18 Media Private Limited in January 2018 as its Manager for Marketing (English Entertainment - Comedy Central & Colors Infinity).
Bana was previously with ZEEL as its Brand Manager for Digital Marketing (ZEE Live).
He has also been associated with companies like FoxyMoron and Digit 9.0 in the past.
Abhishek Bhattacharya elevated to Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star
He was previously Senior Manager - Ad Sales
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Media professional Abhishek Bhattacharya has been elevated to Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star.
He shared the news through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star!
"Here, I'm responsible for driving innovative solutions with #SportsOnTV for brands from FMCG, OTT, Social Media, and Foods Business in Western India. These businesses contribute 45% of #TVADEX and offers a huge potential in the year of #FestivalOfCricket ?and further."
Bhattacharya was previously Senior Manager - Ad Sales at the company where he was managing brand and media solution for brands in Mumbai and Gujarat for the Star Sports Network.
He has worked for companies like ITW, Bloomberg and Bennett Coleman in the past.
Salil Shanker exits Amnet, joins Lemma
His last day at Amnet was Thursday, August 3rd
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 5, 2023 8:50 AM | 1 min read
Salil Shanker, Chief Operating Officer at Amnet Programmatic Experts for Dentsu Aegis Network, has moved on, highly placed sources have shared with e4m. His last day at Amnet was Thursday, August 3rd. Prior to his stint as COO, Shanker was Vice President at Amnet.
He is said to be moving on to join Lemma in a leadership role. The New York-headquartered Lemma is a premier omnichannel Supply Side Platform (SSP) specializing in emerging formats.
Shanker helped to usher in the Search Engine Marketing era in the Indian digital landscape, and has since become a driving force in performance and programmatic adtech. He was responsible for establishing and helping helm Amnet India- the programmatic arm for Dentsu Aegis network.
With over 15 years of experience in the digital ecosystem, his previous positions have included Director - Search, Isobar and Search Manager at GroupM Media. Outside of his work, Shanker is a keen photographer and has dabbled in freelance work in the field.
e4m has reached out to Dentsu for an official conformation of the news, but is yet to get a response.
DDB Tribal appoints Purva Ummat as Group Creative Director
Ummat will report directly to Iraj Fraz, who leads the creative department at DDB Tribal
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:27 PM | 2 min read
Purva Ummat has been appointed as the Group Creative Director at DDB Tribal. With this strategic move, the agency aims to enhance its innovative and data-driven creative solutions, transcending traditional media boundaries.
Commenting on her new role at DDB Tribal, Purva Ummat said, “When it comes to thinking fresh and out of the box, DDB has been making all the right noises. And DDB’s recent Network of the Year win at Cannes Lions 2023 shows the strength of their creative prowess. I am eager to add to this infectious energy and creative strength in Delhi.”
Ummat will report directly to Iraj Fraz, who leads the creative department at DDB Tribal.
Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal shared his thoughts, “DDB Tribal brings together digital-first thinking and classic insight-driven advertising, and Purva is made of the same ilk. The work she has created over the years stands as a testimony to the extraordinary energy she brings to every creative opportunity. As the most senior addition to our creative team, Purva is going to lead some of our key brands."
Prior to this, Ummat was with Dentsu Creative where she played a significant role in launching Nykaa Fashion. In her decade-long career, she has also worked on prestigious brands such as Aditya Birla Group, Paytm First Games, and Marico. Her journey as a creative leader began early with agencies such as Dentsu Creative, McCann Worldgroup, and Ogilvy, and was recognised at forums such as Social Samosa 30 under 30.
Rediffusion hires Dipty Gurjar to head Bombay 2
She has earlier worked in India with agencies like The Womb, Leo Burnett and Havas Media
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 11:24 AM | 1 min read
Rediffusion has announced the appointment of Dipty Gurjar as Vice President & Client Servicing Head of Bombay 2.
She comes with 15-plus years of experience across India and Australia and worked on a mixed basket of brand categories and run creative campaigns for brands like HDFC Mutual Fund, Matter Motor Works, Irasva Jewelry, NCPA, Viacom18, Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nexa, Mahindra Finance, HPCL, Cisco, Gloria Jeans coffee etc.
Prior to Rediffusion, Dipty has worked in India with agencies like The Womb, Leo Burnett, Havas Media (Earlier known as Euro RSCG) etc. and agencies like Chameleon and Impact in Australia. She has also successfully run her own small boutique ad agency for about 10 years.
“We are delighted to welcome Dipty to Rediffusion. Leading clients in Mumbai especially is a big responsibility. With her diverse experience, I am sure Dipty will add value to the agency’s largest office,” said Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion.
Responded Dipty Gurjar, “Rediffusion has great heritage as an agency. I am happy to be working with a hi-adrenaline team here. My experience, both globally and in India, will hopefully help me make a mark with our clients. Look forward to some great campaigns and winning strategies.”
Kargo enters India market with new sales leader Rachit Uppal
Former Head of Agency Partnerships at Twitter, Uppal brings digital and local experience to his new role at Kargo
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Kargo, a leader in attention-based, innovative advertising solutions and services for advertisers, publishers and commerce clients, has appointed Rachit Uppal as the Sales Director for India, spearheading Kargo sales within the Indian market.
Kargo, a US-based ad tech company, will be 20 years old in 2023, but Uppal is the first major hire for Kargo in India.
Uppal introduces holding company agencies, local Indian agencies and advertisers to Kargo’s unique and innovative suite of advertising products that are already globally proven to drive attention and engagement from audiences.
Rachit will be responsible for delivering omnichannel advertising campaigns for Indian agencies and clients – both programmatically and via direct channels. He will also be in charge of partnering with agencies, brands, and premium publishers to help them leverage the Kargo suite of omnichannel advertising solutions, including building close services-based relationships to support partners as needed.
“Kargo is a truly innovative company, combining creativity, technology and insights in a way that is new to the India advertising market. I am excited to be a part of the global Kargo team and to bring their advertising solutions to the many brands and agencies here that are looking for new ways to stand out to their audiences,” said Rachit Uppal, Sales Director, India at Kargo.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rachit to Kargo and to have a full time presence in India, which is a key growth market. Rachit has deep experience partnering with India’s unique blend of global and local agencies and brands, and will deliver a combination of innovative technology and outstanding creative to clients. We look forward to forging deeper relationships with India’s advertising leaders and bringing them solutions that create truly unique advertising experiences,” said Robert Leach, GM APAC at Kargo.
DS Group appoints Jyotiroop Barua to drive confectionery business
Barua has over 30 years of FMCG experience
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, today announced the appointment of Jyotiroop Barua as the Business Head of Dharampal Satyapal Foods Limited (Confectionery). He will spearhead the business strategy and growth of DSFL while consolidating DS Group’s presence in the segment.
Jyotiroop Barua comes with over 30 years of FMCG experience across channels and zones having handled both domestic and international business. A business transformation leader, with deep understanding of sales & marketing, distribution, strategy, and operations in the consumer goods space, he has worked with MTR, Dabur and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Dunkans Industries Ltd., The Assam Company Ltd. to name a few, shared a press release.
“It’s an exciting time for us and our team is geared up for an extremely successful decade ahead as we consolidate our position as one of the leading Indian FMCG majors. As we continue to evolve with the rapidly changing business landscape, we are delighted to welcome Mr. Barua to the DS family. With his extensive experience, we look forward to the market insights and fresh ideas that he brings to the table and are confident of his ability to grow our already well-established confectionery business,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group.
“DS Group has grown at a tremendous pace in the last few years with the evolving consumer needs and is recognized amongst the top three players in the non-chocolate FMCG segment in India. I am very excited to take the reins and help steer the company to new heights. Post entry into the chocolate segment, which is primarily dominated by MNCs, DS Group looks promisingly at the next decade to further consolidate its position in the confectionery business,” said Mr. Barua upon assuming his new role at DS Group.
Barua has a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Mumbai.
Pocket FM appoints Pannagadatta K Shivaswamy as Director - AI
Prior to this, Pannagadatta was an ML Research Scientist at Netflix and was based in the US
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:49 PM | 2 min read
Pocket FM announces the appointment of Pannagadatta K. Shivaswamy as the Director of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this role, Pannagadatta will spearhead the company's AI initiatives, shaping the future of content personalisation and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, he will be responsible for overseeing the integration of voice assistants and content analytics, and playing a pivotal role in advancing Pocket FM's Generative AI capabilities.
With an impressive track record in the AI field and extensive expertise in machine learning, recommender systems and personalisation, he brings a wealth of knowledge to Pocket FM. His strategic vision and technical prowess make him an invaluable addition to the company's tech leadership.
With over 14 years of experience, Pannagadatta held significant positions at leading internet organisations like Netflix and LinkedIn. He specialises in large-scale machine learning and deep learning, focusing on personalisation, recommender systems, ranking, and search. Shivaswamy's recent research interest also covers topics such as fairness, interpretability, calibration, causal inference, reinforcement learning, and LLMs.
"We warmly welcome Pannagadatta to lead our AI innovation," said Prateek Dixit, CTO and Cofounder, Pocket FM. "His extensive AI experience and deep understanding of the audio entertainment industry resemble our stature of work as we continue to innovate and enhance our platform. We believe his leadership will accelerate our AI initiatives, including voice assistants, audio analytics, content analytics, and delivering personalised and immersive audio experiences to our users."
Panngadatta will spearhead Pocket FM's AI strategy, driving innovation in content recommendation systems, voice assistants, and audio analytics. He will work closely with the engineering and content teams to develop and deploy advanced AI models that revolutionise the way users discover and engage with audio content.
"I am honoured to join Pocket FM and have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and evolution of the audio entertainment industry," said Pannagadatta K. Shivaswamy, Director-AI, Pocket FM. "Pocket FM has already established itself as a frontrunner in the entertainment space with a completely new audio series category, and I look forward to leveraging AI's power to enhance its capabilities and create immersive experiences for millions of our users."
In addition to his contributions to machine learning, he authored over 25 publications, presenting papers at prestigious conferences such as NeurIPS, ICML, KDD, WSDM, RecSys, JMLR, and JAIR. The impact of his work is demonstrated by over 1600 citations. Additionally, he holds six issued U.S. patents, showcasing his innovative thinking and problem-solving abilities.
Besides his professional excellence, he actively contributes to the academic community, serving on program committees and reviewing papers for renowned conferences and journals, including FAccT, KDD, NeurIPS, ECMLPKDD, ICML, AAAI, JMLR, and MLJ.
