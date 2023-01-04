Hong Ju Jeon appointed MD of LG Electronics India

Rubeena Singh is all set to join AnyMind Group, a Singapore-headquartered technology company that is an end-to-end commerce enablement platform for businesses, helping them create a value chain to drive next-generation commerce.

Singh who is expected to join the company on January 16, confirmed the news to exchange4media. She will be spearheading India and MENA operations for the group as Country Manager.

AnyMind entered the Indian market in early 2020 with the acquisition of the mobile video advertising platform, POKKT Mobile.



POKKT was founded in 2012 by Rohit Sharma in India, and expanded into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. POKKT Mobile Ads is a leading in-app smartphone ad platform that is integrated with over 1000 app publishers.





As for Singh, this will be a change of job after completing one year at Josh where she drove commercial monetization, led strategy and business development and represented the business at various fora as its country manager. Before Josh, at iProspect, she was CEO, helming sales, marketing, operations, strategy, planning and P&L.



Singh, who has over 22 years of experience across digital, print and broadcast, started her professional journey at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Nework18. There, she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.



Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, commented on the appointment, “Rubeena’s diverse experience across social media, digital marketing and publishing matches our own capabilities across these spaces. As we continue to grow our offerings across India, from e-commerce and marketing to creator and publisher enablement, Rubeena’s drive and expertise will undoubtedly be an asset for us as we look to advance the next generation of commerce in India and the wider Asia-Pacific region.”