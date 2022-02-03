HomeLane appoints Udit Mediratta as Chief Marketing Officer

Mediratta joins HomeLane from AB InBev in Singapore, where he was the Director Of Marketing & Commercial Operations in the South East Asia region

HomeLane has appointed Udit Mediratta as its Chief Marketing Officer; effective 25th January, 2022. He will play a pivotal role in leading the brand innovation and customer acquisition strategies for the company. Mediratta will report to HomeLane’s Co-founder & COO, Tanuj Choudhry.

In his new role, Mediratta will also focus on HomeLane’s go-to-market strategy, brand building, lead generation to drive growth and in increasing customer mindshare through integrated marketing communications.

Mediratta joins HomeLane from AB InBev in Singapore, where he was the Director of Marketing & Commercial Operations for the company in the South East Asia region. With over 14 years of experience, he will bring cross-sectorial experience and global strategic expertise, on board.

Commenting on the appointment, Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founders, HomeLane, said: “Udit is a highly capable marketing leader with extensive industry experience and a proven-track record of building strategies for leading global brands. He will add significant value to our brand, HomeLane and help us evolve and augment our customer engagement.”

The co-founders also said, “Considering the growth of HomeLane, despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, we continue to invest in and strengthen our team with our focus to capture new opportunities, expand our services into more markets. We are delighted to welcome Udit on board and look forward to working with him.”

Expressing his delight, Mediratta said, “It has been impressive to see the growth of HomeLane. I truly look forward to joining this dynamic and innovation-driven company with an exceptionally committed team and to contribute towards scaling the future growth of the company.”

Through his professional career, Mediratta has worked with reputed multi-nationals including AB InBev and Johnson & Johnson, where he has successfully led teams across the United States, China, India and South East Asia, to deliver accelerated growths and market leadership.

He also worked as a Director of Marketing in India, before moving to Singapore, wherein he helped establish Budweiser as the #1 most powerful and leading premium beer brand. Udit is passionate about building brands in culture, nurturing brand communities and product and brand design. He is an alumnus of Manipal Institute of Technology and INSEAD.

