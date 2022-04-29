Hiroshi Hamada appointed MD of Yakult Danone India

Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd has appointed Hiroshi Hamada as Managing Director effective 4th April’22. Hamada took charge from Minoru Shimada who had led the company for over 10 years.

Hamada will be based in New Delhi at Yakult India's head office where he will be leading the business operations for the Indian market. With more than 33 years of experience in the corporate world, Mr. Hamada has had a chequered career in different verticals, which include Accounts, Corporate Planning, Sales and Marketing, giving him a distinct edge to steer the company into its next phase of growth, as a leading probiotic food company.

During his tenure at Yakult Honsha, the parent company located in Japan, he was instrumental in the establishment of the Yakult European Research Institute in Belgium and played a critical role for joint clinical trials with the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), Kolkata. He also played a pivotal role in building an effective home delivery business model in Yakult Indonesia, before moving to Yakult Malaysia as Marketing Director. His deep insights in marketing for 8 long years led him to take reins of the Malaysian market as Managing Director for 6 years. Today Yakult Malaysia boasts of selling over 350,000 Yakult bottles per day!

Speaking on his new role, Hiroshi Hamada, Managing Director of Yakult Danone India said, "We are guided by our core philosophy to relentlessly pursue and provide good health to all. Probiotics is not new to India, but we continue to engage, propagate and educate the health benefits of the unique probiotic bacteria, Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota (LcS) in Yakult which is scientifically validated to improve intestinal health and build immunity. My personal motto is not to give up and face challenges with grit and perseverance. India offers immense opportunities for us by its vast consumer base and its diverse geography. While the pandemic is not yet over, it is pertinent to take care of your health and live a wholesome and active life. At Yakult, we stand committed to good health, the probiotic way. I am excited to deliver this promise to consumers through our signature Probiotic - Yakult and improve their intestinal health for a better and more productive life.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)