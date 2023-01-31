Hein Schumacher named new Unilever CEO

He replaces Alan Jope who will retire from the company at the end of 2023

FMCG giant Unilever has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO to replace Alan Jope who will retire from the company at the end of 2023. According to the Unilever website, Schumacher was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Unilever PLC in June 2022 and his appointment took effect in October 2022. He is a member of the Audit Committee.

The appointment comes a full circle for Schumacher, who had started his career with Unilever.

Prior to his second stint with the FMCG giant, in 2018, he was the CEO of the Dutch multinational dairy cooperative Koninklijke FrieslandCapina NV. He joined the company in 2014 as its Chief Financial Officer.

Between 2003 and 2014, Schumacher held a variety of executive positions at Kraft Heinz Foods Company. Prior to that, he was Corporate Controller, in Asia and Central America at Ahold NV.

The 51-year-old executive holds a Master's degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Amsterdam.

