Havas Worldwide India (Creative) appoints Arthi Basak as EVP & Planning Head – West

Havas Worldwide India (Creative) has appointed Arthi Basak as EVP and Planning Head – West.

Esha Datta and Sougata Kundu have been roped in as Vice President, Client Servicing. While Arthi and Esha will be part of the Havas Mumbai office, Sougata will work out of Havas Gurgaon.

Commenting on the appointments, Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India (Creative), said, “Havas Worldwide is currently at a very interesting growth stage with a client roster of well-established traditional as well as many new-age brands. Marketers are now increasingly seeking our expertise in creating cutting-edge, innovative solutions that are strategic, tactical, and out-of-the-box. With Arthi, Esha and Sougata on board, we will be able to further strengthen our client partnerships.”

Arthi is a strategic brand expert with 20 years of experience delivering hi-impact marketing and communication solutions. She has conceived and created consumer-centric creative assets and campaigns with integrated brand solutions and omni-channel rollout for brands including Mahindra XUV, Nivea, Oreo, Blue Star, Taneira, Whisper, Pantene, and Head & Shoulder.

Esha is an advertising professional with over 14 years of experience across categories like electronics, retail, FMCG beauty and non-beauty to name a few. Some of the biggest brands she has managed over this period are GSK, Dell, P&G, Wipro, Ferrero India, ITC, Sony, and Panasonic.

In a career spanning over 16 years, Sougata has managed a diverse set of clients across FMCG, Telecom, Automobiles, Food Retail, Footwear, Aviation, DTH, Liquor, BFSI, Sports & Entertainment, Tourism & HA. Some of the most prominent brands he has worked on include Airtel, Dominos, Maruti and Hero Honda.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)