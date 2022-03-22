Hashtag Orange ropes in Amit Shankar as Co-founder & CCO

Hashtag Orange has announced the appointment of Amit Shankar as its Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer. Shankar joins in from Famous Innovations, where he served as the Head of Creative at the agency’s Gurugram office. In a career spanning over 25 eventful years, Shankar has been a much-feted creative in international and domestic circles - having won metal at Cannes, One Show, AdFest, Spikes Asia, Effies and Abbies. His work has also featured often in Luerzer's Archive.

Shankar's advertising journey includes tenures at leading agencies like Publicis, J. Walter Thompson, Contract and Grey (including Trikaya). Among the marquee brands he has actively contributed to and helped build, are Microsoft, Windows XP, Domino' Pizza, NIIT, Honda, Hyundai, General Motors, Monte Carlo, Pernod Ricard, Pedigree, GlaxoSmithKline, Proctor & Gamble, HeroMoto Corp, Times of India, Nestle, ITC, India Today, Government of India, Whirlpool, SpiceJet, Hindustan Times, Montecarlo and Revlon.

Commenting on his latest career move, Amit Shankar says, “The best thing about advertising is that it unfolds a whole new chapter for you, every time you look forward to breaking the continuum. Being a technology-driven agency, Hashtag Orange offers a rich playfield for ideas that ride on tech. The creative energy here is irresistible and infectious, and I look forward to adding more vigour to it. The time is to un-learn and learn much more; I see lots of experiments, innovations and some sharp work on the cards.”

Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, adds, “Amit is a brand in himself, and we are thrilled to have him sail the ship for our creative department. Hashtag Orange is richer in its talents to have such a decorated creative soul be a part of the journey ahead. We look forward to making a big bang in the near future.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)