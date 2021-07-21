Hashtag Orange appoints Ankoor Dasguupta as Vice President - Media

In his career spanning over two decades, Dasguupta has worked with GECIS & prominent media houses like Times of India and India Today Group

Leading Digital Communication agency Hashtag Orange has onboarded Ankoor Dasguupta as Vice President, Media. Ankoor has been a part of various cultures and teams in large corporations, MNCs and start-ups.

In a career spanning over two decades, Ankoor has worked with GECIS, prominent media houses like Times of India, India Today Group, besides these he has also worked with Yahoo, Networkplay Media, AdColony, Comexposium India, SHEROES, DDB Mudra. Ankoor has been instrumental in the launch of reputed events and success stories such as ad:tech, iMedia Summits, Mordern Marketing Summit and TechCrunch in India. Ankoor has been actively involved with various speaking & Jury engagements; was also invited by NIT Trichy for a panel discussion and for a guest lecture at ISB Mohali. Ankoor is also certified by Dale Carnegie in Mentoring to Develop Talent.

Ankoor Dasguupta on joining Hashtag Orange, says, “I am delighted to be a part of the vibrant Hashtag Orange family and look forward to working with the wonderful team in our growth journey.”

On this onboarding, Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange says, "I am excited to Welcome Ankoor on board. I am confident that Ankoor will be able to deliver value to our clients through his diverse category experience and deep understanding on Digital Media.”

