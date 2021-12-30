Haier India President Eric Braganza announces retirement after 12 years

Haier India, home appliances maker, today announced that Eric Braganza will retire as the President of India operations effective January 1, 2022. Eric Braganza is a veteran in the consumer durables industry who brings along an inspiring professional experience of over 35 years and has been spearheading the organization since September 2009. In his role, Braganza has put the building blocks, talent, and strategies in place at Haier India that serve as the foundation for the company’s continued growth for the past 12 years in the consumer durables market in India.

Under his leadership, Haier India continued to record phenomenal y-o-y growth over the last few years to become one of the most prominent brands in the home appliances and consumer electronics industry. His management prowess proved instrumental during Haier's expansion in India, playing a pivotal role in establishing partnerships with some of the largest national and regional retailers in the country. Amongst his many contributions to the organization was creating a strong and stable team of core members and promoting the spirit of micro-entrepreneurship in them to drive success for the brand in India. From defining the brand by breaking the category clutter in the market to introducing meaningful innovations in Haier’s product range specifically designed for Indian consumers, Mr. Braganza has been behind the brand’s success story in the country.

Commenting on the development, Eric Braganza said, “Haier is one of the most exciting, innovative and mission-driven companies, and I am honored to have led the brand in India in its growth journey. Today, the brand has made a significant impact in the market with its commitment to serve the needs of Indian customers, guided by its core philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’. The last few years have been critical in the growth of the brand as we focused aggressively on not just expanding Haier’s market presence, but also in strengthening our customer service and improving our product line-up by increasing our investments to make Haier’s local manufacturing more robust. It’s very fulfilling to witness the extraordinary success that the brand has achieved since I joined in September 2009 and I feel confident as the brand embarks on a new chapter of innovation-led growth.”

Haier Appliances India today ranks as the 4th largest consumer durables brand in the country, an achievement made possible through Mr. Braganza’s role in understanding the consumer demands in the Indian market, leading the brand in the innovation phase of the sector. It is due to his diligence and efforts that today Haier has built a vast retail footprint along with a widely spread service network across India. Mr. Braganza is the pillar that has instilled not only consumer trust in the brand but also a strong sense of belonging amongst the employees and dealers who have always been proud to be associated with Haier India.

As of January 1st, 2022, Satish NS, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Haier Appliances India, will be taking over as President of the company. Eric Braganza will continue to mentor the team as a consultant.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)